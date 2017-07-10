Rockies' Freeland falls two outs shy of no-hitter

Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland fell just short of a no-hitter in MLB.

by Omnisport News 10 Jul 2017, 04:43 IST

Kyle Freeland

Denver's Coors Field may be known as a hitters' ballpark, but Colorado Rockies starter Kyle Freeland nearly turned it into a pitcher's dream.

Freeland carried a no-hitter through 8.1 innings of work, striking out nine Chicago White Sox batters and issuing three walks on 126 pitches in his final start before the All-Star break.

Melky Cabrera ended Freeland's shot at history with a single to left field on a 93mph fastball.

Entering the game, the 24-year-old southpaw threw more than 100 pitches just once in his career, in June against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With extra days off looming, Rockies manager Bud Black decided it was fine for the Denver native to try for history.

Kyle Freeland's no-hit bid comes to an end with 1 out in the 9th.



What a performance! Amazing outing from the hometown kid! pic.twitter.com/x3eLXm73iV — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 9, 2017

Freeland was pulled after allowing the only White Sox hit of the game.

He earned his ninth win of the season in the 10-0 Rockies (52-39) victory.

Freeland almost joined Dodgers pitcher Hideo Nomo as the only pitchers to throw a no-hitter at Coors Field.

He was also trying to become the second pitcher to hurl a no-no in Rockies history (Ubaldo Jimenez, 2010).