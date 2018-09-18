Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rockies SS Trevor Story leaves with elbow injury vs Dodgers

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    18 Sep 2018, 11:35 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story has been removed from a critical game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with an elbow injury.

Story hurt his right elbow on a throw to first base in the first inning Monday night and aggravated it when he swung and missed at a pitch in the fourth. He walked a few steps up the third base line, got into a crouch and leaned on his bat as he was met by manager Bud Black and a trainer.

The All-Star slugger exited after a short conversation. Pat Valaika finished the at-bat by flying out to left field.

The severity of Story's injury was unclear, and more tests were scheduled for Tuesday.

Colorado lost 8-2, dropping a half-game behind the Dodgers for first place in the NL West.

Story this season became the first major league shortstop with at least 40 doubles, 30 home runs and 25 steals. His 33 homers are the most by a shortstop in club history.

Major League Baseball
