×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Rosenthal could earn $30M over 2 years as Nats closer

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    10 Nov 2018, 04:12 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Rosenthal could earn $30 million over two years if he becomes the Washington Nationals' closer and regularly finishes games.

Coming back from Tommy John surgery, Rosenthal finalized a one-year contract this week that guarantees him $7 million.

The deal announced last weekend includes a $6 million salary for next season and a $10 million mutual option for 2020 with a $1 million buyout to be paid if the team declines the option. There also is a $15 million conditional player option for 2020 that Rosenthal can exercise if he has 50 games pitched or 30 games finished next year.

Rosenthal can earn $500,000 each for 25, 30, 35 and 40 games pitched next year, $1 million apiece for 45 and 50, $1 million each for 20, 30 and 40 games finished, and $2 million apiece for 50 and 60. There is an $8 million maximum.

If the mutual option for 2020 is exercised, he could earn $6 million in performances that year for games finished: $2 million each for 30, 40 and 50.

He would get a $1 million assignment bonus if traded. The deal also includes award bonuses.

Rosenthal, a 28-year-old right-hander, had Tommy John surgery late in the 2017 season and was released by the Cardinals that November. He has 121 saves, including 45 in 2014 and a career-high 48 the following year, when he was an NL All-Star.

Left-hander Sean Doolittle is Washington's closer. He had a 1.60 ERA in 43 appearances and 25 saves in 26 opportunities in 2018 but missed two months with a foot injury. The Nationals picked up his $6 million option for 2019.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Soto HR in 10th gives Nats doubleheader sweep over Phils
RELATED STORY
Harper, Votto hit, Nats beat Reds 6-2 to split doubleheader
RELATED STORY
Rockies rout Nats 12-0, to play at Dodgers for NL West title
RELATED STORY
Harper tying HR in 9th, sac fly in 10th, Nats over Cards 4-3
RELATED STORY
Nats end 32-inning scoring drought, then romp past Mets 15-0
RELATED STORY
NL West-leading Rockies beat Nats to lock up playoff berth
RELATED STORY
Kershaw efficient, Dodgers pull closer to 1st-place Rockies
RELATED STORY
Milone shuts down Mets, Nationals earn 2-game sweep
RELATED STORY
Braves top reeling Giants 2-1, inch closer to division crown
RELATED STORY
Yankees closer Chapman placed on DL with knee tendinitis
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us