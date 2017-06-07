Royals end Astros' streak, Gennett hits four home runs

As Scooter Gennett crushed four home runs, the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros in MLB.

by Omnisport News 07 Jun 2017, 11:17 IST

The Royals celebrate the walkoff home run of Mike Moustakas

The Houston Astros blew a huge lead as the Kansas City Royals ended their 11-game winning streak in MLB, while Scooter Gennett starred.

Mike Moustakas homered in the ninth inning to give the Royals a 9-7 win over the Astros, who had led 7-1.

Gennett was the star of the day, becoming just the 17th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game to power the Cincinnati Reds past the St Louis Cardinals 13-1.

Elsewhere, the Baltimore Orioles edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5, the Boston Red Sox overcame the New York Yankees 5-4 and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3.

The Chicago White Sox got past the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2, the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 and the Milwaukee Brewers were 5-2 winners against the San Francisco Giants.

The Chicago Cubs thrashed the Miami Marlins 10-2, the Texas Rangers held on for a 10-8 win against the New York Mets and the Cleveland Indians were downed by the Colorado Rockies 11-3.

The Arizona Diamondbacks eased past the San Diego Padres 10-2, the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1, the Washington Nationals edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 and the Seattle Mariners crushed the Minnesota Twins 12-3.

INCREDIBLE GENNETT

Gennett was the most unlikely source of power Tuesday. The former Brewers infielder crushed four home runs for the Reds. Gennett entered the game with three home runs this season and just 38 in his five-year MLB career. He hit six total home runs during the 2013 and 2015 seasons. Gennett's four homers were part of a five-for-five night that saw him drive in 10 runs to lead the rout. He is the first player in Reds history, and just the 17th MLB player all time, to hit four home runs in a single game.

Make room in those record books for @SGennett2. pic.twitter.com/GLYszQVd88 — MLB (@MLB) June 7, 2017

ROYALS WALK OFF

Moustakas ripped a slider off Astros reliever Ken Giles to give the Royals a walk-off win.

WAINWRIGHT STRUGGLES

Adam Wainwright had a great May. His June got off to a horrendous start. The Cardinals pitcher gave up nine earned runs over 3.2 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Reds. Wainwright had gone 3-0 with a 2.64 ERA in five May starts, but his latest outing was more like the Wainwright of April, when he sported a 6.12 ERA in five starts. The Cardinals have now lost five straight and are falling further behind the Cubs and Brewers in the National League Central.

NATIONALS AT DODGERS

This should be a great pitching matchup with Washington (37-20) sending their 'other' ace to the mound as Stephen Strasburg (7-1, 2.91 ERA) will toe the rubber. The Dodgers (35-25) will counter with three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.28). Runs could be at a premium at Dodger Stadium.