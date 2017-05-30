Royals starter Duffy expected to miss 6-8 weeks with oblique injury

by Omnisport News 30 May 2017, 04:31 IST

The Kansas City Royals' rough start to the season hit another bump as Danny Duffy was placed on the disabled list with a grade one-plus strain of his oblique.

The starting pitcher was lit up by the Cleveland Indians on Sunday, giving up six runs over just four innings.

But the injury is expected to sideline the 2015 MLB World Series champion for 6-8 weeks, the Royals said on Monday.

"This sucks, man," Duffy said. "This is a big time for us to turn around the ship. But I know the boys are going to pick me up. I'll be fresh and ready to go in 6-8 [weeks] or whatever they say. I'm going to try and come back sooner than that. I want to win and help this team win.

"Very bummed out, but I'm going to keep the same mentality and keep the boys in it."

Duffy, 28, signed a five-year extension this past offseason after going 12-3 with a 3.51 and was off to another solid start with a MLB-leading 11 starts, 0.5 HR/9 and a 3.54 ERA.

Already with the worst record in the American League (AL), the Royals will likely turn to Chris Young in Duffy's absence but could stick with rookie left-hander Eric Skoglund, who will start against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.