Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: MLB Insider lists Top 3 contenders for signing $600,000,000 Japanese star

Shohei Ohtani is tipped to leave the Los Angeles Angels before the Aug 1 trade deadline. The two-way phenom has been linked with several teams but only a handful can afford him.

There have been talks around Ohtani landing a multi-year contract worth a staggering $600 million. However, this is still only speculation as the Angels have not announced they will trade their talisman.

According to MLB insider Buster Olney, there are three MLB teams that can realistically make a move for Ohtani before the trade deadline.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Texas Rangers Insider @RangersInsiders Rangers potential suitor for Shohei Ohtani according to Buster Olney.



For the fans that love our prospects, if this happens our farm will be decimated.

While speaking First Up, he indicated that the Toronto Blue Jays are unlikely to sign the 29-year-old phenom.

"I went through team by team and listened to executives and I brought up the Blue Jays and the immediate response I got back was 'Nope, too conservative."

"If we want Ohtani in this market, I mean like, I need to put put all my chips in this, the mortgage on my house and my watch."

Nonetheless, Olney revealed the three teams that are interested in Ohtani

"The three teams that are motivated to sign Ohtani now are the Texas Rangers, the Yankees, because they're in their window to win, and the Tampa Bay Rays, who have a very imaginative front office."

Interestingly, reports have also claimed that the Angels are unwilling to trade Ohtani to their local rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani stats in the 2023 MLB season

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani has racked up an impressive 110 hits and 35 home runs across 359 at-bats with a .306 batting average for the Los Angeles Angels. He also has 11 stolen bases to his name.

Ohtani has also been exceptional with the ball in his hand, recording 139 strikeouts and 46 walks in 105.1 innings pitched at a 3.50 ERA.

Despite the player's two-way brilliance for the Angels, the team is fourth in the AL West with a 47-48 record, nine games behind divisional leaders Texas Rangers.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault