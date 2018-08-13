Sale strikes out 12 in Red Sox's win over Orioles
Chris Sale returned from the disabled list and threw five scoreless innings in the Boston Red Sox's 4-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Red Sox ace Sale struck out 12 and surrendered just one hit in the MLB clash on Sunday.
Sale improved to 12-4 and dropped his ERA to 1.97 with the victory. He was originally placed on the DL with left shoulder inflammation on July 31.
Steve Pearce hit a solo home run in the first inning to give Boston an early lead.
The Red Sox added a run in the third off an RBI double by J.D. Martinez and tacked on two more in the ninth to secure the win.
Orioles starter Alex Cobb was charged with just one earned run in seven innings pitched, but he picked up the loss and fell to 3-15 for the year.
Boston moved to 85-35 with the victory. The Red Sox have won four in a row and 10 of their last 11.
SABATHIA LIFTS YANKEES
CC Sabathia threw six scoreless innings and struck out seven in the New York Yankees' 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers.
Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs and scored two more in his team's 9-2 victory against the Cincinnati Reds.
HAMMEL POOR AGAINST CARDS
Kansas City Royals reliever Jason Hammel allowed three runs and failed to record an out against the St Louis Cardinals, who won 8-2.
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak went 0-for-three with two strikeouts in a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
ENGEL LEAPS TO STOP ALONSO
Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Engel timed his jump perfectly and robbed Cleveland Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso of a home run in the team's 9-7 defeat.
Again with this, @ManofSteal_15?!?— MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2018
MERCY. pic.twitter.com/LFjayFCC8L
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Boston Red Sox 4-1 Baltimore Orioles
New York Yankees 7-2 Texas Rangers
New York Mets 4-3 Miami Marlins
Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 Tampa Bay Rays
Detroit Tigers 4-2 Minnesota Twins
Arizona Diamondbacks 9-2 Cincinnati Reds
Seattle Mariners 4-3 Houston Astros
Atlanta Braves 8-7 Milwaukee Brewers
Cleveland Indians 9-7 Chicago White Sox
St Louis Cardinals 8-2 Kansas City Royals
Colorado Rockies 4-3 Los Angeles Dodgers
San Diego Padres 9-3 Philadelphia Phillies
San Francisco Giants 4-3 Pittsburgh Pirates
Oakland Athletics 8-7 Los Angeles Angels
Chicago Cubs 4-3 Washington Nationals
METS AT YANKEES
The Mets and Yankees will conclude the 2018 Subway Series with a makeup game on Monday. Both teams will send their aces to the mound as Jacob deGrom is scheduled to start for the Mets, while Luis Severino will pitch for the Yankees.