Sale strikes out 12 in Red Sox's win over Orioles

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale

Chris Sale returned from the disabled list and threw five scoreless innings in the Boston Red Sox's 4-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox ace Sale struck out 12 and surrendered just one hit in the MLB clash on Sunday.

Sale improved to 12-4 and dropped his ERA to 1.97 with the victory. He was originally placed on the DL with left shoulder inflammation on July 31.

Steve Pearce hit a solo home run in the first inning to give Boston an early lead.

The Red Sox added a run in the third off an RBI double by J.D. Martinez and tacked on two more in the ninth to secure the win.

Orioles starter Alex Cobb was charged with just one earned run in seven innings pitched, but he picked up the loss and fell to 3-15 for the year.

Boston moved to 85-35 with the victory. The Red Sox have won four in a row and 10 of their last 11.

SABATHIA LIFTS YANKEES

CC Sabathia threw six scoreless innings and struck out seven in the New York Yankees' 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs and scored two more in his team's 9-2 victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

HAMMEL POOR AGAINST CARDS

Kansas City Royals reliever Jason Hammel allowed three runs and failed to record an out against the St Louis Cardinals, who won 8-2.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak went 0-for-three with two strikeouts in a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

ENGEL LEAPS TO STOP ALONSO

Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Engel timed his jump perfectly and robbed Cleveland Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso of a home run in the team's 9-7 defeat.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Boston Red Sox 4-1 Baltimore Orioles

New York Yankees 7-2 Texas Rangers

New York Mets 4-3 Miami Marlins

Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 Tampa Bay Rays

Detroit Tigers 4-2 Minnesota Twins

Arizona Diamondbacks 9-2 Cincinnati Reds

Seattle Mariners 4-3 Houston Astros

Atlanta Braves 8-7 Milwaukee Brewers

Cleveland Indians 9-7 Chicago White Sox

St Louis Cardinals 8-2 Kansas City Royals

Colorado Rockies 4-3 Los Angeles Dodgers

San Diego Padres 9-3 Philadelphia Phillies

San Francisco Giants 4-3 Pittsburgh Pirates

Oakland Athletics 8-7 Los Angeles Angels

Chicago Cubs 4-3 Washington Nationals

METS AT YANKEES

The Mets and Yankees will conclude the 2018 Subway Series with a makeup game on Monday. Both teams will send their aces to the mound as Jacob deGrom is scheduled to start for the Mets, while Luis Severino will pitch for the Yankees.