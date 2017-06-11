Sale upstages Verlander, Yankees hit five homers

Chris Sale tossed seven innings, gave up three runs and struck out seven, finally getting that elusive win over Justin Verlander.

Chris Sale finally got the better of Justin Verlander as the Boston Red Sox routed the Detroit Tigers 11-3 in MLB.

There is not much Chris Sale has not done in his MLB career. While he still is without a Cy Young Award – one is almost certainly in his future. The Red Sox ace continues to be one of the dominant left-handed pitchers in all of baseball.

But as dominant as he has been in his career, his teams had yet to win a game when Verlander got the start on the other side. The Detroit Tigers were 5-0 in starts when Verlander matched up against Sale.

Sale finally bucked that trend on Saturday as the Red Sox exploded with eight runs over the seventh and eighth innings at Fenway Park.

The Tigers starter lasted just five innings as the Red Sox made him labour with 108 pitches in those five innings.

It was a home-run masterclass as the New York Yankees hit five homers in their 16-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Aaron Judge's effort was the pick of the bunch and probably the loudest in New York.

Reigning World Series champions the Chicago Cubs were crushed 9-1 by the Colorado Rockies, the St Louis Cardinals hammered the Philadelphia Phillies 7-0, the New York Mets humbled the Atlanta Braves 8-1 and 6-1 in a double-header, the Kansas City Royals topped the San Diego Padres 12-6, the Oakland Athletics were too good for the Tampa Bay Rays 7-2 having lost 6-5 earlier in the day and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-2.

The Los Angeles Dodgers overcame the Cincinnati Reds 5-4, the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1, the Chicago White Sox saw off the Cleveland Indians 5-3, the San Francisco Giants lost 3-2 to the Minnesota Twins, the Pittsburgh Pirates prevailed 7-6 against the Miami Marlins, while the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2.

MARTINEZ SHUTS OUT PHILLIES

St Louis starting pitcher Carlos Martinez fulfilled a life-long dream. Martinez tossed nine innings of shutout ball, allowing just four hits and striking out 11 to help the Cardinals beat the Phillies.

Royals centre fielder Lorenzo Cain had a great night with two home runs in San Diego. Cain was three for five with five RBIs in a 12-6 victory. It was the fourth multi-homer game of Cain's career.

YANKEES PUMMEL TILLMAN

Orioles pitcher Chris Tillman was lit up by the Yankees, surrendering nine runs off three homers in just over an innings of work. It was the first time since June 21, 2015 that Tillman had failed to get more than four outs in a game.

CESPEDES WITH THE SLAM

Welcome back Cespedes. The Mets All-Star wasted no time in his return game, going two for five with four RBIs and hit his fifth career grand slam.

BREWERS AT DIAMONDBACKS

Chase Anderson was not bad with the Diamondbacks. He had passable ERAs in his first two seasons in the majors with the club but still found himself a member of the Brewers two years after making it to the MLB. Now he has his fourth career start against his former squad and has a great pitching matchup with Robbie Ray on tap on Sunday. Ray (6-3, 2.85 ERA) and Anderson (5-1, 2.94) are fifth and eighth respectively in ERA in the National League. Ray is sixth in the league in strikeouts with 95.