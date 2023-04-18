The San Diego Padres came into the 2023 season with perhaps the highest expectations of any team in MLB. Their star studded roster was supposed to be an offensive powerhouse on a level rarely before seen in the annals of baseball history. Instead, they look like a solid baseball team with strengths and weaknesses like any other. But they weren't supposed to be a team like any other.

Manny Machado is well aware of the slow start his team has had this season. He has been a part of that slow start, having a batting average of .239 and just one home run thus far. Machado has been a team leader for the San Diego Padres for some time and will likely feel the pressure mounting. Part of that pressure is coming from the team's own fans who demand nothing short of excellence.

Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell shared comments from Machado regarding the fan's reaction to their slow start on Twitter.

AJ Cassavell @AJCassavell "I'd rather this happen now than down the road," Manny Machado said of the offense's slow start.



And for anyone who would read too much into 18 games:



"It's just: Don't jump on the bandwagon later on when we start f---ing raking and we're doing what we're supposed to be doing." "I'd rather this happen now than down the road," Manny Machado said of the offense's slow start.And for anyone who would read too much into 18 games:"It's just: Don't jump on the bandwagon later on when we start f---ing raking and we're doing what we're supposed to be doing."

The San Diego Padres' slow start could be due to a number of reasons, but the sample size is simply too small so far. One definite concern has been the play of Juan Soto, who looks like a shell of himself at the plate. He currently has a batting average of .164 and an on-base percentage of .346. He is getting on base at a solid rate, but not advancing runners like he has in the past.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale contextualized Soto's struggles to find his offense on Twitter.

He's hitting .164 this season, and is 0-for-21 this homestand.

The 70 games since joining the Padres: .218/.377/.383, 9 HRs, 23 RBI.

The 565 games with the Washington The San Diego #Padres keep waiting for the real Juan Soto to show up:He's hitting .164 this season, and is 0-for-21 this homestand.The 70 games since joining the Padres: .218/.377/.383, 9 HRs, 23 RBI.The 565 games with the Washington #Nats .291/.427/.538, 128 HRs, 381 RBI The San Diego #Padres keep waiting for the real Juan Soto to show up:He's hitting .164 this season, and is 0-for-21 this homestand.The 70 games since joining the Padres: .218/.377/.383, 9 HRs, 23 RBI.The 565 games with the Washington #Nats .291/.427/.538, 128 HRs, 381 RBI

"The San Diego Padres keep waiting for the real Juan Soto to show up" - Bob Nightengale

The Padres and Manny Machado expect their offense to hit its stride soon and reach its full potential.

Fernando Tatis Jr. will be returning to the San Diego Padres just in time

Chicago White Sox v San Diego Padres

When Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to the Padres later this week, he will have a critical role to play in solving their offensive woes. When healthy, he is one of the most electric players in all of baseball and will be playing with something to prove.

If Tatis Jr. is able to bring the Padres some positive energy and the occasional home run, the team will be one of the best in the National League. Then, Manny Machado's message to the doubters will come to fruition.

