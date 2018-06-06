Scherzer first to 10 wins as Nationals beat Rays
Max Scherzer allowed just two runs in eight innings, while striking out 13 batters in a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
Nationals ace Scherzer – the two-time reigning NL Cy Young award winner – allowed just two runs in eight innings, while striking out 13 batters in a 4-2 victory against the Rays on Tuesday.
Scherzer, 33, became the first pitcher to 10 wins this season, improving to 10-1.
The five-time All-Star struck out all three batters on just nine pitches during the sixth inning. He joined Hall of Famers Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Sandy Koufax and Lefty Grove as the only pitchers with multiple documented immaculate innings.
Scherzer threw 99 pitches, 81 of which went for strikes.
To sum up why Scherzer is again in the lead to take home the NL Cy Young, he has 133 strikeouts in 87.6 innings pitched this season, with 10-plus strikeouts in nine of his last 13 starts.
GONZALEZ LEADS ROCKIES PAST REDS
Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez went three for five with two runs scored, a home run (six) and four RBIs to help Colorado to a 9-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Charlie Blackmon also added three hits, two runs scored and an RBI.
AGUILAR ENDURES TOUGH OUTING
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar has been a revelation this season, but he struggled on Tuesday, striking out three times while going 0 for four in a 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians. With Eric Thames nearing a return from injury, Aguilar needs to remain in form.
MARTINEZ LETS FLY
J.D. Martinez hit his MLB-leading 20th home run of the season in the Boston Red Sox's 6-0 shut-out win over the Detroit Tigers.
NO doubt about No. 20.@JDMartinez14 is worth every penny. pic.twitter.com/8BOF5HV0lw— MLB (@MLB) June 5, 2018
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota Twins 4-2 Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox 6-3 Minnesota Twins
Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 Pittsburgh Pirates
New York Yankees 7-2 Toronto Blue Jays
Washington Nationals 4-2 Tampa Bay Rays
Boston Red Sox 6-0 Detroit Tigers
Baltimore Orioles 2-1 New York Mets
Cleveland Indians 3-2 Milwaukee Brewers
Colorado Rockies 9-6 Cincinnati Reds
Texas Rangers 7-4 Oakland Athletics
Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 Chicago Cubs
Seattle Mariners 7-1 Houston Astros
Los Angeles Angels 1-0 Kansas City Royals
Miami Marlins 7-4 St Louis Cardinals
Atlanta Braves 14-1 San Diego Padres
Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 San Francisco Giants
DODGERS AT PIRATES
An interesting series between a team surprisingly in the playoff discussion – Pirates – against a team struggling to find top form – the Dodgers. Los Angeles recalled prospect Caleb Ferguson to start this game, making his season debut. Pittsburgh, who have dropped to fourth in the NL Central, will counter with Trevor Williams (5-3, 3.84 ERA) on Wednesday.