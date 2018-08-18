Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Scherzer, Harper lead Nationals past Marlins

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    18 Aug 2018, 11:43 IST
Scherzer-Max-USNews-081718-ftr-getty
Max Scherzer

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer looked like a prime candidate to earn his third straight National League Cy Young award on Friday in an 8-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

Scherzer tossed six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts to earn his MLB-leading 16th win, and lower his ERA to 2.11 this season. With 234 strikeouts already this season, and a low walk rate, Scherzer looks poised to add more hardware.

Bryce Harper led Washington at the plate, collecting three hits with two runs scored and two RBIs. The Nationals' loyalty at the July 31 trade deadline must have sparked a revival in Harper's season because he has nine multi-hit games and five home runs since the calendar turned to August.

Despite the win, the Nationals still sit seven games behind the Braves in the NL East and 5 1/2 games behind the Brewers for the final wild-card spot.

 

BOGAERTS, CARRASCO PROVE DECISIVE 

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a triple in a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He also scored a run and had two RBIs. Bogaerts is batting .280 this season and remains a key member of Boston's MLB-leading squad.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco improved to 15-6 with a 2-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Carrasco tossed seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts. He allowed just three hits and has now won seven of his last nine starts.

 

CONFORTO AND SYNDERGAARD TOIL FOR METS

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in a 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Noah Syndergaard started the game and also struggled, allowing four runs in 5 2/3 innings. He fell to 8-3 on the season.

 

STUNNING STANTON STEALS SHOW

Giancarlo Stanton made hitting a baseball 431 feet look so simple as the New York Yankees defeated Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 in a match shortened by rain.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 1-0 Pittsburgh Pirates
New York Mets 2-4 Philadelphia Phillies
Toronto Blue Jays 5-7 New York Yankees
Miami Marlins 2-8 Washington Nationals
San Francisco Giants 1-2 Cincinnati Reds
Baltimore Orioles 1-2 Cleveland Indians
Tampa Bay Rays 3-7 Boston Red Sox
Colorado Rockies 11-5 Atlanta Braves
Los Angeles Angels 4-6 Texas Rangers
Kansas City Royals 3-9 Chicago White Sox
Detroit Tigers 4-5 Minnesota Twins
Milwaukee Brewers 2-5 St. Louis Cardinals
Houston Astros 3-4 Oakland Athletics
Los Angeles Dodgers 11-1 Seattle Mariners 
Arizona Diamondbacks 9-4 San Diego Padres

 

ASTROS AT ATHLETICS

The race for the American League West has gotten interesting with Oakland charging and the injury-riddled defending World Series champions reeling a bit. Dallas Keuchel (9-9, 3.43 ERA) will try to get the Houston Astros headed back in the right direction, while the Athletics will counter with Trevor Cahill (4-2, 3.39 ERA).

