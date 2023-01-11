The Seattle Mariners have made some changes to their coaching staff. Trent Blake has been promoted from bullpen coach to the team's director of pitching strategy. Newly retired Stephen Vogt will take over for Blake as the new bullpen coach. Vogt will also join the staff as a quality control coach.

It's Vogt's first coaching gig following his retirement at the end of the 2022 season. He left his mark on the league after homering in the last at-bat of his career. The Mariners got a good one in Vogt. He's one of the most respected guys in the game.

Janie McCauley @JanieMcCAP Stephen Vogt is the new Mariners bullpen coach and quality control coach, reaching his goal of immediately joining a major league staff after his recent retirement following 10 big league seasons. Stephen Vogt is the new Mariners bullpen coach and quality control coach, reaching his goal of immediately joining a major league staff after his recent retirement following 10 big league seasons.

Vogt has long dreamed of becoming a manager. For years, he hinted at the possibility of accepting a coaching role at the end of his career. The quick jump should come as no surprise to anyone.

He'll bring a good amount of knowledge to the Mariners' coaching staff. Vogt spent ten years in the MLB. The two-time MLB All-Star played for seven teams during his career.

"W pick up" one fan mentioned.

"Future manager for sure" another fan explained.

It's a great addition for a team that saw its first playoff game in 21 years last season. They're continuing to build momentum, even during the offseason.

It's safe to say that Seattle Mariners fans have high expectations going into next season. The American League West will be a fun division to watch as the Mariners and Texas Rangers have vastly improved. We may see a team finally compete with the Houston Astros in the division.

Do the Seattle Mariners have enough to win the AL West?

Division Series - Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners - Game Three

The AL West will be an interesting division to follow. Since 2017, only one team other than the Houston Astros has won the division. That was the Oakland Athletics during the Covid-19-shortened 2020 season.

The Mariners added Kolten Wong and Teoscar Hernandez this offseason. Hernandez will provide big-time power in the middle of their lineup. While he didn't have the best season at the plate last year, he still hit 25 home runs and 35 doubles.

If players like Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez continue to develop rapidly, this team could become World Series contenders. Don't be surprised if the Seattle Mariners become the new face of the AL West.

The Mariners open their 2023 campaign at home against the Cleveland Guardians on March 30.

Poll : 0 votes