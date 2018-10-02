Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Seeking relief, A's to start Hendriks in wild card game

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    02 Oct 2018, 23:50 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Reliever Liam Hendriks will start for the Oakland Athletics in Wednesday night's AL wild-card game against the New York Yankees.

Hendriks was designated for assignment in June and cleared waivers, but now he'll open the biggest game of Oakland's season. He will be only the fourth pitcher to start a postseason game after a regular season of no wins, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Hendriks was 0-1 with a 4.13 ERA in 25 appearances this year, including 0-1 and a 2.08 ERA in eight September starts of 1 2/3 innings or less. He pitched seven shutout innings in his last seven starts, allowing four hits.

Virgil Trucks started twice for Detroit in the 1945 World Series after returning from World War II and making one regular-season appearance. The others to start in the postseason after no regular-season wins were Milwaukee's Yovani Gallardo in 2008 when he returned from a torn knee ligament, and St. Louis' Chris Carpenter in 2012 when he came back from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

Following injuries to Sean Manaea, Jharel Cotton and several others, Oakland manager Bob Melvin used 15 starters.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
LEADING OFF: Rockies head to Wrigley for wild-card one-off
RELATED STORY
Severino to start wild-card game for Yankees again
RELATED STORY
Brewers beat Cardinals 6-4 to open 3-game wild-card lead
RELATED STORY
Canha homers as A's gain ground on Yankees in wild-card race
RELATED STORY
A's wild card delayed with 5-1 loss to Twins
RELATED STORY
A's head to AL wild-card game off 5-4 loss to Angels
RELATED STORY
Astros claim AL West title; Rox take over 2nd wild card spot
RELATED STORY
Cubs, Rockies meet for NL wild card after losing tiebreakers
RELATED STORY
Dahl homers in 4th straight, Rockies open 1-game lead
RELATED STORY
Khris Davis homers twice, including game-winner to lift A's
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us