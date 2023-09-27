Seiya Suzuki failed to catch a fly ball in a crucial situation for Chicago, which resulted in a 7-6 loss to Atlanta. Suzuki shouted for the ball as Cody Bellinger, the center fielder, raced over after catcher Sean Murphy of the Braves launched a fly ball into right-center field that had a slight tail. Suzuki was well-placed for the grab, but he missed it.

The Cubs were silent in the top of the ninth after the two-out error enabled the tying and winning runs to be scored. Suzuki informed reporters after the game that although the lights made the play harder, they weren't to blame for the error.

Cubs manager David Ross told reporters, " We're not going to highlight one mistake. There's other areas — we could've scored more runs ... We could've made some pitches earlier in the game."

The Cubs' ability to make the playoffs is now out of their hands as a result of the defeat. They now occupy the third and final National League wild-card slot with a record of 82-75.

Seiya Suzuki's baseball career with Chicago Cubs

Suzuki was officially available to all 30 Major League Baseball (MLB) teams on November 22, 2021, kicking off a 30-day contract negotiation window. Suzuki formally committed to a five-year, $85 million contract on March 18, 2022.

On April 7, 2022, Suzuki made his Cubs debut, drawing a full-count walk in his first MLB at-bat against Corbin Burnes. Since Kosuke Fukudome in 2008, he was the first Cub to make their MLB debut as an Opening Day starter.

In the fifth inning of the game, Suzuki recorded his first major league hit, a line drive single to shallow left field off of Burnes. For the week of April 11–17, Suzuki was named the National League Player of the Week after batting .412 (7–17) with five runs, three home runs, five RBI, and an OPS of 1.604. Suzuki also received the April NL Rookie of the Month award.