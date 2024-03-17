“Sell the team at this point” - Yankees’ brutal spring beat down by Red Sox has fans clamoring for major change

The New York Yankees faced yet another setback in spring training in the form of a thrashing 12-6 defeat against the host Boston Red Sox on St. Patrick's Day at JetBlue Park.

The Yankees have had a mixed spring training, winning just nine out and losing 14 of the 24 games they've played. The Red Sox had a nine-run first inning and kept building on that, and the Yankees could find no way back on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yankees fans weren't happy with the team's performance. Even though they know it's just spring training and such results won't have any impact on the regular season, fans feel such a poor run might be an indication of a disappointing season ahead.

Many took to social media to share their thoughts. One fan wrote:

“Sell the team at this point.”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Yankees GM doesn't rule out possibility of putting Gerrit Cole on 60 days IL following recent injury

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recently opened up about the possibility of putting reigning Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole on the 60-day IL following his recent elbow injury.

According to journalist Chris Kirschner, Cashman didn't rule out the possibility of putting Cole on the IL but said the club would only do so if it needed to make room.

"If we need it, he will," Cashman said. "It's not necessary unless we need the spot. He will be a choice for that. He's going to miss that time, regardless. If we need it, that would be one lane."

According to reports, the six-time All-Star is suffering from nerve inflammation and edema and is set to be out for at least the next three to four weeks before he can start throwing again.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.