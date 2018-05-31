Severino strikes out 11 in Yankees' win over Astros
The New York Yankees overcame the Houston Astros as Luis Severino starred in MLB.
New York ace Luis Severino helped the Yankees to a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros by striking out 11 batters in seven innings in MLB on Wednesday.
Severino, who improved to 8-1 with a 2.31 ERA this season with the win, allowed just two runs off four hits. He now has double-digit strikeouts in three of his last six starts.
New York have now won nine straight games when Severino starts, and they just won two straight against the defending World Series champion Astros.
Aaron Judge led the Yankees on Wednesday by collecting two hits with a run scored, raising his average to .292 this season. Catcher Max Stassi led the Astros with two hits, including his fifth home run, and three RBIs.
Despite the win, the Yankees (35-17) remain two games behind the Red Sox in the American League (AL) East.
SENSATIONAL SCHERZER
Nationals ace Max Scherzer continued his bid for a third straight National League (NL) Cy Young award by tossing eight shut-out innings with 12 strikeouts in a 2-0 win over the Orioles. Scherzer improved to 9-1 this season, and he now has 150 career wins.
LOPEZ ROCKED
After two strong starts, White Sox rookie Reynaldo Lopez was rocked in a 9-1 loss to the Indians. Lopez allowed seven earned runs off eight hits in just 2.2 innings, falling to 1-4 while raising his ERA to 3.80.
ARENADO BLASTS HOMER
Nolan Arenado delivered a monstrous home run.
It was Arenado's 11th home run of the season.
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston Red Sox 6-4 Toronto Blue Jays
Cleveland Indians 9-1 Chicago White Sox
Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 St Louis Cardinals
Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Arizona Diamondbacks
New York Yankees 5-3 Houston Astros
Washington Nationals 2-0 Baltimore Orioles
Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 Chicago Cubs
Detroit Tigers 6-1 Los Angeles Angels
New York Mets 4-1 Atlanta Braves
Kansas City Royals 11-8 Minnesota Twins
San Francisco Giants 7-4 Colorado Rockies
Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 Oakland Athletics
Los Angeles Dodgers 8-2 Philadelphia Phillies
San Diego Padres 3-2 Miami Marlins
Texas Rangers 7-6 Seattle Mariners
PIRATES AT CARDINALS
The surprising Pirates will send breakout candidate Trevor Williams (5-3, 3.43 ERA) to the mound to face off against Jack Flaherty (2-1, 2.15 ERA) and the Cardinals. The NL Central has been one of the deepest, most hotly contested divisions in baseball so far, and the Cardinals are just starting to get healthy.