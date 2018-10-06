×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Severino, then Sabathia for Yankees in Games 3, 4

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    06 Oct 2018, 03:07 IST
AP Image

BOSTON (AP) — Luis Severino will start Game 3 of the AL Division Series for the New York Yankees and CC Sabathia will start Game 4 against the Red Sox if necessary.

That's the word from Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Boone announced the rotation before the series opener on Friday night. J.A. Happ was scheduled to face Chris Sale in Game 1, with Masahiro Tanaka starting Game 2 for New York against David Price.

Severino started the AL wild-card game against Oakland on Wednesday night, pitching four shutout innings as the Yankees advanced to the ALDS. He would be on the usual four days' rest.

The Red Sox have said Sale and Price will be followed by Rick Porcello in Games 2 and 3 and Nathan Eovaldi in Game 4, if necessary.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Wild-card do-over: Severino for Yankees again
RELATED STORY
Sabathia, Stanton lead Yankees over Rangers 7-2
RELATED STORY
Yankees rally late, beat Royals 5-4 to split doubleheader
RELATED STORY
Sabathia ejected, Yanks rout Rays, near home field vs A's
RELATED STORY
Severino helps Yankees sweep White Sox with 7-3 win
RELATED STORY
Mets-Yankees game postponed by rain, to be made up Aug. 13
RELATED STORY
Severino gets 17th win as Yankees beat Orioles 5-3 for sweep
RELATED STORY
Stanton, Sabathia lead Yankees to 6-2 win over Braves
RELATED STORY
Sabathia helps Yanks beat Orioles 10-8, close on wild card
RELATED STORY
Sanchez, Severino rebound ahead of playoffs, Yanks top Rays
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us