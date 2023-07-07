Should Fernando Tatis Jr. replace Corbin Carroll at All-Star game? Padres star could be elevated due to injury

Fernando Tatis Jr. is having another impressive season with the bat. The San Diego Padres outfielder has racked up 81 hits and 16 home runs in 282 at-bats, along with 14 stolen bases.

Now, Tatis Jr. could be in line to replace Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll at the 2023 All-Star game on Tuesday after the latter has been dealt with a shoulder injury.

Corbin Carroll injury update: What happened to the Diamondbacks rookie?

Corbin Carroll injured his shoulder In the seventh inning of Thursday night's game against the New York Mets. The Arizona rookie took a heavy swing on a changeup from pitcher Carlos Carrasco and missed, but immediately grabbed his shoulder in pain.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Corbin Carroll was removed from the game after seeming to injure his shoulder on a swing Corbin Carroll was removed from the game after seeming to injure his shoulder on a swing https://t.co/nrNsnr6vaZ

Carroll looked in discomfort and exited the game, leaving doubts over his participation in the All-Star festivities. Incidentally, he dealt with discomfort in his right shoulder just a week earlier in an outing against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Diamondbacks are yet to release a report on Carroll's injury and the MLB is yet to announce whether he will be replaced in the All-Star game.

Is Fernando Tatis Jr. set to replace Corbin Caroll at All-Star game?

Fernando Tatis Jr., who was initially snubbed for the All-Star game, might now find himself in contention to feature in the annual contest. He could replace the injured Carroll, who was named as a starter for the NL.

Tatis Jr. has been solid for the Padres this campaign. He also leads the MLB with 15 defensive runs saved in his first season as an outfielder.

Interestingly, Tatis Jr. has played in the All-Star game before in 2021. His performances this season certainly vouch for a spot on the NL roster despite the Padres' struggles.

How to watch 2023 MLB All-Star Game? TV schedule and live stream details

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 11. The contest is set to commence at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on FOX.

Fans without access to cable can live stream the showpiece event on the FOX Sports app.

