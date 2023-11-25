Sonny Gray Free Agency: Top 3 landing spots for veteran pitcher

After spending two seasons in Minnesota with the Twins, Sonny Gray is now a free agent. He is coming off a season where he made 32 starts, compiling an 8-8 record with a 2.79 ERA.

He is one of the top pitchers on the open market and draws interest from multiple clubs looking to upgrade their starting rotation. Below, we look at the top landing spots for the three-time All-Star.

Top 3 landing spots for Sonny Gray

#3 Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are looking for starting pitchers this offseason. They parted ways with Lance Lynn at the end of the season, and Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw are also free agents.

Dustin May, Walker Buehler, and Tony Gonsolin are all rehabbing injuries. Playing in the National League West, they must have a strong rotation. This is also a team that is not afraid to throw big-time money around.

#2 St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals are also looking to upgrade their starting rotation this winter. They finished the 2023 season with the second-to-last worst strikeout rate. There is no denying they had one of the most disappointing seasons in 2023, and the fanbase is growing restless.

Adding Gray would give them a dependable pitcher. Only one Cardinals' pitcher threw more than 130 innings last season, and Gray has done that in four of his last six seasons.

#1 Atlanta Braves

The Braves are seen as the top suitors to sign Sonny Gray. They have a solid starting rotation but need a fifth arm to complete it. Gray is from Smyrna, Tennessee, about three hours away from Atlanta.

Signing Gray would give Atlanta a more than capable rotation for the 2024 season. He could be the missing piece the team needs to take them over the hump and raise another World Series trophy.

