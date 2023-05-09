According to reports, the Philadelphia Phillies will play the New York Mets in a series at London Stadium in England next season.

The National League East rivals will compete in the second of three planned series that MLB will play in the English capital. In 2022, the league announced plans to play series in 2023, 2024, and 2026 at the stadium used for the 2012 London Olympics.

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will play in this season's two-game series on June 24 and 25. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox played in the first London Series contests in 2019.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Phillies and Mets will play a series in London next year, per Tom Verducci The Phillies and Mets will play a series in London next year, per Tom Verducci https://t.co/i35KgEt4Dv

Baseball fans taunted the report that the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies — two of the most underachieving teams in MLB so far this season — will be exposed to unsuspecting English audiences. Many wondered why the NL East frontrunning — and traditionally far more successful — Atlanta Braves weren't tabbed for a trip over the Atlantic Ocean.

London Stadium is currently home to West Ham United of the English Premier League. The stadium is shaped in a way somewhat reminiscent of the multi-purpose MLB/NFL venues that dotted the American landscape in the 70s and 80s.

However, the field is shaped in such a way that there is far more foul territory than even the Oakland Athletics' Coliseum. Seats down the first and third baselines are far further from the actual baselines themselves than any park in MLB.

Javi @xavier1320 @TalkinBaseball_ Wtf is up with all of that foul ball space @TalkinBaseball_ Wtf is up with all of that foul ball space

Chris 🇺🇦 @politicalchicky @TalkinBaseball_ Do they even have baseball stadiums in England? Or are they gonna play on a soccer field? @TalkinBaseball_ Do they even have baseball stadiums in England? Or are they gonna play on a soccer field?

When the Yankees played the Red Sox at London Stadium in 2019, the scores looked more like an NFL game than an MLB contest. New York swept the two-game series by a combined score of 29-21.

Considering the current pitching woes of both the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, those 2019 scores may look minuscule by the end of the 2024 series.

No one has thought to invite the Toronto Blue Jays to London yet. After all, Canada used to be part of the British Empire.

But then again, so was the United States.

Erik Dobrowolsky @eik55 @TalkinBaseball_ There is 1 team that plays in the British Commonwealth, there's no reason why the Blue Jays don't play in London at some point! @TalkinBaseball_ There is 1 team that plays in the British Commonwealth, there's no reason why the Blue Jays don't play in London at some point!

New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies getting in on growing international trend

Starling Marte #6 of the New York Mets scores on an RBI triple by Francisco Lindor #12 as pitcher Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies backs up the play

MLB is reportedly also planning to play a regular-season series in Paris, France in 2025. The league will continue to play scheduled series in Mexico and Puerto Rico, as well as continuing to open the regular season with a series in Asia.

