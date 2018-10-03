Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Spoelstra's new challenge: Combining coaching and fatherhood

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    03 Oct 2018, 23:16 IST
AP Image

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has never been through a training camp like this.

Spoelstra's rule for training camp has usually been that there's a strict players-only policy at team events. He even has preferred getting out of Miami for camp, just so the team can be around each other without distraction.

But this year, everything changed.

Spoelstra and his wife Nikki became parents six months ago, and the Heat coach has new rules. He even invited players' wives, girlfriends, children and pets to the team barbecue that wrapped up camp — going more family friendly than ever before. In the latest episode of "PodcastOne Sports Now," Spoelstra opened up to AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds about the challenge of juggling work with fatherhood and how he's embracing every part of that coupling.

Also on the show, AP Baseball Writer Ben Walker breaks down the Major League Baseball playoffs. And in France, Jim Litke and AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson wrap up Europe's dominant showing at the Ryder Cup.

