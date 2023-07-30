On July 30, the St. Louis Cardinals dealt two of their top pitchers, starter Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton, to the Texas Rangers. The deal confirms what many fans already felt about the 2023 Cards season.

With a record of 47-60, the Cardinals sit in last place in their division, the NL Central. Although the team was expected to go very far on account of their prolific hitting and dynamic pitching, things just have not worked out.

Stratton, 30, is a former first round draft pick. A reliever since 2016, the Missississippi-native is having one of the worst seasons of his career on the bump. With an ERA of 4.36, Stratton's one-year, $2.8 million will expire soon.

Jordan Montgomery, a former Rookieof the Year finalist who pitched many seasons on the New York Yankees. In 21 starts this season, Montgomery is 6-9 with a 3.42 ERA.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Full trade, per ESPN sources:



Rangers receive: LHP Jordan Montgomery and RHR Chris Stratton



Cardinals receive: IF Thomas Saggese, RHP Tekoah Roby and LHP John King



The deal is done. The Rangers get another starter and another reliever. They are all in.

While most St. Louis Cardinals fans are realistic about their team's chances this season, and understand the need to shuffle the deck, the team has been questioned for the exchange.

Greg Ball @Ballzy99 @JeffPassan Mo didn't even get 1 of their top 10 prospects for 2 pitchers??

On Twitter, several fans were quick to comment on how ostensibly little the Texas Rangers had returned for the pair of game-ready pitching stars. Of the three players given to the St. Louis Cardinals, only John King has seen MLB action. The 28-year old pitcher has a 4.27 ERA in 87 career appearances. Moreover, none of them rank in the top ten Rangers prosepcts.

Rodney @lukatroncic23 @JeffPassan the cardinals selling their entire team for absolute nothing lmao

Rxmeister55 @rxmeister55 @JeffPassan John King? Who’s going to do the CNN Big Board on Election Day? pic.twitter.com/thrgN5iuJY

With the acquisition, the Texas Rangers have proven that they are all in. This particular deal with the St. Louis Cardinals was finalized just one day after they acquired megastar Max Scherzer, the most expensive player in history, from the New York Mets.

Erin @_user_erin_ @JeffPassan The Rangers are REALLY going ALL IN 🤯

St. Louis Cardinals have some soul-searching to do

In the eleven completed seasons since their 2011 World Series victory, the St. Louis Cardinals have made it to the postseason eight times. While that record is nothing short of impressive, it appears as though the tide has shifted in the NL Central. With the ever-strong Brewers and dominant Reds, many wonder if it may be a number of years before the Cards return to the type of dominant position that so defined them just one short decade ago.