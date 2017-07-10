Stanton hits stride before Home Run Derby

Miami Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton delivered a couple more home runs in MLB.

by Omnisport News 10 Jul 2017, 09:35 IST

Giancarlo Stanton crushed two more home runs in MLB on Sunday, while the Houston Astros thrashed the Toronto Blue Jays.

Stanton had three hits, four runs scored and two walks – with two homers – to guide the Miami Marlins to an 11-inning, 10-8 win over the San Francisco Giants.

The Astros cruised to a win, destroying the Blue Jays 19-1 as Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve starred.

Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Brewers beat the New York Yankees 5-3, the Pittsburgh Pirates crushed the Chicago Cubs 14-3 and the Tampa Bay Rays overcame the Boston Red Sox 5-3.

The Philadelphia Phillies eased past the San Diego Padres 7-1, the Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 10-5 and the Baltimore Orioles had an 11-5 win over the Minnesota Twins.

The St Louis Cardinals (6-0 against the New York Mets), Los Angeles Angels (3-0 against the Texas Rangers), Colorado Rockies (10-0 against the Chicago White Sox) and Seattle Mariners (4-0 over the Oakland Athletics) had shut-out wins.

The Cincinnati Reds edged the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 and the Detroit Tigers had a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians.

HOUSTON HAMMER TORONTO

Astros stars Correa and Altuve helped Houston to a win against the Blue Jays. Correa went four-for-five with three runs scored, two home runs, five RBIs and a walk. He is now batting .325 this season. Altuve remained par for the course with another huge game, collecting three hits with four runs scored, a home run, three RBIs and two walks. He is now batting .347 this season.

Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland finished two outs away from a no-hitter against the White Sox.

BLACKMON GOES DEEP

The Rockies' Charlie Blackmon must have thought the Home Run Derby already started with his blast.

this ball still hasn't landed btw... pic.twitter.com/Xj0l7lp4vH — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 9, 2017

LESTER PUNISHED

Cubs pitcher Jon Lester was blasted for 10 runs, four earned, in just 0.2 innings against the Pirates. Shaky defense did not help Lester's cause, but he issued three walks and gave up two home runs in the opening inning. He is now 5-6 with a 4.25 ERA this season after the loss.

ALL-STAR BREAK

The MLB season resumes on Friday after the All-Star break.