Stanton homers as Marlins beat Nationals

Tuesday's homer was Giancarlo Stanton's 38th of the MLB season as the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals.

by Omnisport News 09 Aug 2017, 11:40 IST

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton's home run off Washington Nationals starter A.J. Cole in a 7-3 win for the Miami Marlins was impressive for far more than its velocity and distance.

Tuesday's home run was Stanton's 38th of the MLB season to mark a career high for the Marlins slugger.

Stanton had hit 37 home runs in each of the 2012 and 2014 seasons, but this campaign he has hit 38 in all of 109 games. He posted 37 in 123 games in 2012 and it took him 145 games to manage that many in 2014. His 38th homer was a no-doubter.

What marks the success for Stanton this season though has been how hot he has been after the All-Star break. The 27-year-old has hit 12 homers in addition to driving in 25 runs in 23 games since coming back from the break.

Stanton has smashed a home run every 6.5 at bats since coming off the break and has driven in a run about every three at-bats.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 Detroit Tigers

Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 New York Yankees

New York Mets 5-4 Texas Rangers

Tampa Bay Rays 0-2 Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox 8-5 Houston Astros

Kansas City Royals 3-10 St Louis Cardinals

Oakland Athletics 6-7 Seattle Mariners

San Francisco Giants 6-3 Chicago Cubs

Washington Nationals 3-7 Miami Marlins

Cincinnati Reds 3-7 San Diego Padres

Cleveland Indians 4-1 Colorado Rockies

Atlanta Braves 2-5 Philadelphia Phillies

Minnesota Twins 11-4 Milwaukee Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels 3-2 Baltimore Orioles

SALE LEADS RED SOX

It is hard to give Chris Sale the nod over Corey Kluber. But a line of 8 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB and 13 Ks in a win over the Rays is about as good of a line as you can get and even better than Kluber's line of 9 IP, 3 H, 1ER, 0 BB and 11 Ks against the Rockies.

KEUCHEL STRUGGLES IN ASTROS LOSS

Astros Dallas Keuchel tossed four innings while giving up 10 hits, eight earned runs and walked three in a loss to the White Sox. His two strikeouts matched a season low (from his last start) and is also the lowest total of strikeouts he has had since July 4, 2014.

HAMILTON MAKES EVERYTHING LOOK GOOD

Reds centre fielder Billy Hamilton may have overrun a fly ball off the bat of San Diego's Carlos Asuaje, but he at least overran it in style.

Almost no one can make this catch.@BillyHamilton is an exception. Wow. pic.twitter.com/EuaaH5YF2U — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2017

DODGERS AT DIAMONDBACKS

Alex Wood versus Zach Greinke, need we say more? Wood has 13 victories, Greinke has 13. Whoever wins on Wednesday will take over the number two spot in the NL in wins. Add that to the fact that this is first v second in the NL West and this is going to be a good one yet again.