Stanton's 250th career homer puts him in elite company

Giancarlo Stanton homered again, tying the Miami Marlins' season record, and he became the sixth fastest player to reach 250 career homers.

by Omnisport News 14 Aug 2017, 11:02 IST

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton

With one swing of the bat in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton made history in a couple of ways.

Stanton's third-inning home run off Rockies starter German Márquez was his 42nd of the season, tying Gary Sheffield for the Marlins' single-season record, set in 1996.

Even more impressive, it was career home run number 250. Only Ryan Howard, Ralph Kiner, Harmon Killebrew, Albert Pujols and Juan Gonzalez reached the milestone faster than Stanton, 27.

"It's been fun," Stanton told reporters after the game. "It's been a fun challenge every night for me.

"There's sometimes where if [a pitcher] throws his pitch, it's going to get demolished. Can't explain it. As long as I get extension and lift on the ball, it's going to go."

Thanks to Stanton, the Marlins completed a three-game sweep of Colorado at Marlins Park. He homered in all three games.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Washington Nationals 2-4 San Francisco Giants

Washington Nationals 6-2 San Francisco Giants

Detroit Tigers 4-6 Minnesota Twins

Miami Marlins 5-3 Colorado Rockies

Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 Cincinnati Reds

St Louis Cardinals 3-6 Atlanta Braves

Oakland Athletics 9-3 Baltimore Orioles

Arizona Diamondbacks 2-7 Chicago Cubs

Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Tampa Bay Rays 3-4 Cleveland Indians

Philadelphia Phillies 2-6 New York Mets

Chicago White Sox 6-14 Kansas City Royals

Texas Rangers 1-2 Houston Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners 2-4 Los Angeles Angels

New York Yankees 2-3 Boston Red Sox

SALE SINKS YANKEES

In a key matchup with the rival Yankees, Red Sox lefty Chris Sale performed brilliantly, striking out 12 and yielding only four hits and one earned run in seven innings of work.

Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield homered, tripled and drove in five runs in Kansas City's win. He went three-for-six at the plate.

PARKER IN GAME TO FORGET

Giants outfielder Jarrett Parker struck out six times and went 0-for-nine against the Nationals in a doubleheader. He stranded five runners in the opener.

GORDON DENIES DELMONICO

Nicky Delmonico was probably thinking "home run," but Royals centrefielder Alex Gordon was thinking, "this is the final out."

To end the game!



Alex Gordon makes out like a bandit. https://t.co/c61VjTKB2U pic.twitter.com/BeEAVPimSW — MLB (@MLB) August 13, 2017

BRAVES AT ROCKIES

On Monday, Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis will make his first MLB start since being diagnosed with testicular cancer last November. The 28-year-old right-hander underwent surgery and later chemotherapy in his treatment. He was 14-8 with a 4.79 ERA last season. Bettis will face Julio Teheran (7-1, 5.25 ERA)