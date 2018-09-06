Story hits 3 HRs, 1 a 500-footer, as Rockies top Giants 5-3

DENVER (AP) — Carlos Gonzalez waited patiently as Trevor Story finished his postgame interviews, a beer in hand to congratulate his Colorado teammate on his huge night.

More games like that from Story, and Gonzalez will be pouring champagne all over him at the end of September.

Story homered in his first three at-bats, including one projected at more than 500 feet , and the Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Wednesday in a game delayed 68 minutes by rain at the start.

"That was awesome," Colorado manager Bud Black said. "Trevor took the game over."

The All-Star shortstop had a chance to tie the major league record of four homers in a game but struck out in his final at-bat in the eighth inning.

"Everybody's expecting a home run," Gonzalez said. "I was like, 'Just hit something.' When you're having that kind of night, I guarantee he wasn't trying to hit the ball over the fence, and it was just clicking."

Story powered Colorado to its fifth straight win, and the Rockies increased their NL West lead to 1 1/2 games over Arizona and Los Angeles. The Diamondbacks were off and the Dodgers lost to the New York Mets.

Colorado has been to the postseason four times but has never won a division title in its 26-year history.

"I'm more excited about the win at this point," Story said. "Every win from here on out is huge."

It was the first three-homer game of Story's career and his fifth multihomer game this season. The outburst came at the expense of Giants starter Andrew Suarez (6-10).

Story's first home run, a 459-foot shot to left field, according to Statcast, gave the Rockies a 2-1 lead in the first inning.

He topped that with another solo homer in the fourth that traveled an estimated 505 feet onto the concourse beyond the left-field stands. It was the longest homer in franchise history and the longest since Statcast began tracking distances in 2015. It just edged out the 504-foot drive Giancarlo Stanton hit in Denver when he played for Miami.

"As soon as it came off the bat I was like, 'Oh my god, it's going to hit the scoreboard. It's going to go straight to my Lamborghini in the parking lot,'" Gonzalez said.

Story's last home run — his 31st of the season — soared a projected 416 feet and gave Colorado a 4-3 lead. He popped out of the dugout for a curtain call as the crowd of 24,790 cheered.

"When you have a night like tonight it's hard to explain," Story said. "You kind of get these feelings, these intuitions, and you try to act on them, not outthink yourself."

Suarez wasn't unhappy with his outing despite the big night from Story.

"It's crazy how baseball works," he said. "I threw well and one guy beat me."

Harrison Musgrave (2-3) got the win and Adam Ottavino pitched the ninth for his sixth save.

Aramis Garcia went deep for San Francisco, which has lost five in a row.

RAW POWER

Story's first home run had a little twist to it. After he connected, he lost his balance and fell to the ground as the ball landed on the concourse in left field.

"That first one was a little different," he said. "I've never fallen down like that. Maybe on a swing and a miss."

DANGER AVERTED

Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon gave his team a scare when he was hit in the helmet on a line drive off the bat of teammate Antonio Senzatela in the third inning. Blackmon was on deck when the ball hit him near the team logo in the front of his helmet. He was looked at by a trainer and Black but was able to stay in the game. Blackmon received a loud ovation when he came to bat.

ROAD WOES

San Francisco has struggled away from home lately and at Coors Field all season. The Giants have lost six straight in Denver and nine of their last 11 on the road overall.

"It's been a rough time in Colorado," manager Bruce Bochy said. "It has been a tough place the last couple of years."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford was out of the lineup with a sore knee. Bochy said the knee has bothered Crawford recently and with San Francisco having an off day on Thursday, he should be able to return Friday.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Derek Holland (7-8, 3.56 ERA) will get the start when San Francisco opens a three-game series at Milwaukee on Friday. Holland is 2-0 with a 2.42 ERA in his last eight starts.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (11-7, 4.70) faces Clayton Kershaw when Colorado begins a crucial three-game series against the Dodgers on Friday night.