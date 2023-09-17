Nicky Lopez and Sydney Lamberty are all set to get married. Fans are incredibly eager to see the couple on their special day after six years of dating. Before the wedding bells begin to ring, Lamberty shared a couple of pictures on her social media account.

Lamberty can be seen dressed in a translucent white ensemble paired with matching heels and a bag.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Bridal era"

Lamberty's beautiful photos have sent fans into a fashion frenzy:

Fan reactions

Fan reactions

Lamberty works as a travel nurse and a freelance graphic designer, as per her Instagram bio. She is active on the platform and recently shared a cool video of herself and her friends in Miami.

"Miami is for the girls"

How Nicky Lopez and Sydney Lamberty got engaged

Baseball shortstop Nicky Lopez plays for the MLB's Atlanta Braves. His fiancée Lamberty is an avid baseball supporter, and spectators frequently witness her in attendance when he plays.

Lopez and Lamberty got engaged in August 2021 in Milton Lee Olive Park in Chicago.

"She said YES!!! ❤️💍 I cannot wait to continue this journey with you! You are my world and I love you! 🥂 cheers to many more years stuck with me! 📸: @samshazam_"

Lamberty also announced on Instagram that their wedding date has been changed.

"Just an excuse to post this stunning dress.. bc we decided to change our wedding date 2 months out 🫣"

She posted a beautiful video of herself trying on a wedding gown.