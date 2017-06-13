Taillon makes inspirational return to inspire Rockies, Judge homers again

Jameson Taillon was inspirational in his first MLB game back since May 3 as the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Colorado Rockies 7-2.

by Omnisport News 13 Jun 2017, 12:03 IST

Jameson Taillon of the Colorado Rockies

Less than five weeks removed from surgery for testicular cancer, Jameson Taillon was back on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

And Taillon was inspirational in his first MLB game back since May 3 as the Pirates defeated the Colorado Rockies 7-2.

Taillon gave the Pirates five quality innings with five strikeouts and a pair of walks. He scattered five hits and left with Pittsburgh holding a 4-0 lead.

The Pirates (29-35) are still in last place in the National League (NL) Central, but are only four games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the tight division.

Aaron Judge homered against as the New York Yankees topped the Los Angeles Angels 5-3.

The Atlanta Braves edged the Washington Nationals 11-10, the Boston Red Sox outlasted the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5, reigning World Series champions the Chicago Cubs lost 6-1 to the New York Mets and the Houston Astros suffered a defeat to the Texas Rangers by the same scoreline.

In other scores, the Minnesota Twins were humbled 14-3 by the Seattle Mariners, the San Diego Padres saw off the Cincinnati Reds 9-3 and the Chicago White Six prevailed 10-7 against the Baltimore Orioles.

DEGROM DAZZLES AGAINST CUBS

Jacob deGrom was dealing Monday with a 116-pitch complete game in a victory over the Cubs. He struck out Cubs catcher Willson Contreras with a 97-mph fastball on the final pitch of the game. The Mets pitcher struck out six and walked four with five hits and a home run, but forced four double plays with 13 ground-ball outs.

DAY TO FORGET FOR MEJIA AND MILEY

The Twins may have made a splash with the first pick of the 2017 MLB Draft, but Adalberto Mejia was blasted by the Mariners. Mejia gave up eight earned runs off nine hits in just 3.5 innings. Mejia's ERA went from 4.18 to 5.75 with the short outing.

Not quite as bad as Mejia was Orioles starter Wade Miley, who was pulled after less than three innings. Miley was hit for six runs on six hits, including Kevan Smith's second-inning two-run homer. Miley walked two and did not record a strikeout.

JUDGE DOES IT AGAIN

All rise for the Yankees slugger.

BREWERS AT CARDINALS

The NL Central is easily the worst division in baseball through the first three months of the season. The first-place Brewers are separated by just four games over last-placed Pittsburgh and are the only team in the division over .500. The Cubs (31-32) lost to the Mets on Monday and the St Louis Cardinals are just a game back of the Cubs for second place in the division. But they are also only two-and-a-half games behind Milwaukee and a sweep could give them an improbable division lead.