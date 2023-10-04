By the time Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Curtis Mead hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to score his team's first run of the postseason, fans already knew the season was over.

Despite opening the season with a historic thirteen straight wins, the Tampa Bay Rays bowed out of the 2023 postseason at the hands of the Texas Rangers. Moreover, the AL's second-best scoring team only mustered a single run across their two-game sweep at the hands of the Texas Rangers.

While baseball can be cruel at the best of times, it's safe to say that virtually nobody expected the Rays to fall to the Rangers in successive blowout games. For the fifth straight season, October baseball has yielded a fruitless return for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Despite holding the lead in the AL East for most of the early goings of the season, the Rays were no match for the Baltimore Orioles by the time the Birds took flight. Despite winning 99 games, the Rays fell into the AL's Wild Card mix.

In Game 1 of the series against the Texas Rangers, only 19,000 fans packed into Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. Apart from this being the lowest postseason MLB attendance in over 100 years, it also probably had some fairly significant psychological effects on the Rays. By contrast, double the amount of fans attended Target Field during the Twins' Wild Card game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

With a payroll of about $80 million, the fourth-lowest in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays certainly punched above their weight. However, as we saw against the Rangers, coming from behind was an Achilles Heel for the Rays this year. They were 20-79 after surrendering the first run of the game.

Before Mead's RBI, the Rays had gone 33 innings without scoring a run, which is the second-longest dry spell in MLB history. So long as the team cannot translate single-season success into playoff results, their claim to elite status within the league will not be taken seriously.

Tampa Bay Rays came so close, but still so far

From the team's exquisite rotation, to the whole controversy surrounding Wander Franco, the 2023 Rays season is now history. The truth is, the injury bug bit the team hard, and in the face of a resurgent competition in their division, things began to wither. Perhaps if the Rays of April or May played in the AL Wild Card Series, there would have been quite a different result.