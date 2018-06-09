Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tanaka removed after running bases with stiff hamstrings

Associated Press
News 09 Jun 2018, 06:35 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was removed from Friday Night's Subway Series opener against the New York Mets with stiff hamstrings shortly after scoring his first major league run.

Tanaka reached in the sixth inning when first baseman Adrian Gonzalez allowed his grounder to bounce off the heel of his glove for an error. Tanaka took second on Gleyber Torres' single and advanced to third when Brett Gardner walked.

Tanaka appeared to step awkwardly while running home on Aaron Judge's fly to right. Tanaka seemed about to slide, but scored standing up to tie the game 1-1.

Jonathan Holder relieved in the bottom half, and the team says Tanaka has stiffness in both hamstrings.

Tanaka allowed one hit, a home run to Brandon Nimmo on his second pitch. The 29-year-old right-hander struck out eight and walked one.

Major League Baseball
