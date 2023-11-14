"Terrified for her life" - Olivia Dunne's dance duet to Saweetie's 'Best Friend' spooks pup Roux in the cutest way

Internet sensation and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is now a dog mom. Just a few months ago, Livvy introduced her gorgeous white Labrador puppy, Baby Roux, to her millions of internet fans. Dunne misses no moment to capture her little love and it seems Roux has become an essential part of her life.

Olivia recently uploaded pictures and videos of herself dancing with and hugging Roux at her apartment. She spun around with her baby pup while Saweetie's "Best Friend" played in the background. The cuddles and kisses left Baby Roux looking a little overwhelmed. In a sweet turn of events, Roux appeared happily exhausted as Livvy kissed her forehead in the following picture. In a lighthearted remark, Dunne wrote:

"Roux is terrified for her life."

Olivia Dunne with her dog

Dunne elated her fans by posting adorable pictures of Roux, when she got her home.

Olivia Dunne is dating MLB player Paul Skenes

On September 23, Dunne went to the NCAA football game with her boyfriend, baseball star Paul Skenes. The 20-year-old chose to wear an yellow dress to the LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks game.

In the draft held in August, Paul Skenes was chosen first overall. At the same time, he confirmed his relationship with the gymnast.

Dunne is a competitor for the women's gymnastics team of LSU Tigers. She was the highest-paid female collegiate athlete as of 2022. She had also participated as a member of the USA national team.

Dunne made the SEC academic honor list, earned an All-American title in the uneven bars, and rose to fame on social media before entering her freshman year in 2020–2021.

Olivia Dunne - LSU v Auburn

In 2020, Dunne started posting her videos on TikTok. She began by sharing videos of her gymnastics, but quickly started posting clips from other areas of her life as well. With around four million Instagram followers and almost seven million TikTok followers, Dunne is the most followed NCAA player on social media.