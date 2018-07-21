Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Texas heat: Hottest home game for Rangers in 25 seasons

Associated Press
NEWS
News
21 Jul 2018
AP Image

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mother Nature is bringing the heat at the home ballpark of the Texas Rangers.

The temperature was 107 degrees for the first pitch just after 7 p.m. Friday, when the Rangers played the Cleveland Indians in their first game after the All-Star break. It was the highest temperature ever at the start of a game at the Texas ballpark, which is in its 25th season — and the second-warmest in the majors this season.

When the Los Angeles Angels hosted the Dodgers on July 7, it was 108 degrees at first pitch, a record for a game in Anaheim, California.

At Texas, there were two games with 106-degree temperatures in 2011 during an extended stretch of warm weather and 100-degree days in North Texas.

There will be extreme heat for the entire series against the Indians. The expected high on Saturday is 109 degrees, when the teams again play at night, and the forecast for Sunday's afternoon finale calls for a high of 108.

Contact Us