"That win is powerful, and shows a lot about this team" "holy s**t can we please have a calmer game tomorrow" - New York Yankees fans take victory lap after tense win over Tampa Bay Rays 

The New York Yankees became the first team to reach 50 wins in the MLB this season. They accomplished this feat after a tense game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Most of the time, after a milestone like this, the tone would be much more celebratory. The circumstances of the win, however, made fans of the best team in baseball very anxious.

The New York Yankees had a 2-0 lead going into the eighth inning. They would give up two runs to the Tampa Bay Rays to make it a tie game going into the ninth. Aaron Hicks would, then, play hero for the New York Yankees, driving in the game-winning runs.

This fan is very happy with the win and believes it speaks to the potential that they have as a group.

CanadianYankee @Canadianyanke @Yankees That win is powerfull, and shows a lot about this team. Caracter, fortitude! 2022 is different

This was one of the more optimistic takes on the game, but one thing was clear: the fans are happy with a win by any means necessary.

New York Yankees fans nervously celebrate big win

This duo has had plenty to celebrate

With an MLB-leading 50 wins, the New York Yankees fanbase has had more reason to celebrate than any other MLB fanbase, but this one is slightly muted after a hard-fought battle. While none of these fans played in the game, they certainly feel like they did.

This fan is practically begging for a less intense game as the series continues tomorrow.

meda @UmbrelaAcad @Yankees holy shit can we please have a calmer game tomorrow my heart genuinely can't take this

This fan went through a lot during the course of the game, but is happy with the result.

Sandy ◡̈ 🇮🇹 @NYYSandy @Yankees you gave me super bad anxiety tonight, but i'm proud of the final result

This high-stress level was a situation that was echoed by many, many fans.

This user makes a great point, stating that, despite the stress, they got the result they were hoping for.

No Offense SZN @NYYBrooklyn @Yankees Damn what a weird game but glad we came out of it with the W

This user was thrilled by the fight shown by his team and their fortitude after being able to pull off a victory.

Kevin @Billsmafiakevin @Yankees Damn that game was way harder than it had to be.... thank goodness they fought and didn't waste a beautiful game by Cole.... way to go boys 🍻🍺🍻

The sentiment of pride in the team was echoed throughout Twitter by fans of the New York Yankees.

This fan went through a lot during the game and came out on the other side with the perfect video to celebrate with.

Christian @Christian_B8 #RepBX @Yankees I am sweating, I almost fainted. What a nail bitter. BUT WAY TO BATTLE AND PULL OUT THE W. #FirstTo50

Being the first team to hit the 50-win milestone is a feather in the cap of the AL East kings and their fans. They certainly earned this win. Being able to gut out the tough victories is often the difference between a World Series appearance and an early playoff exit.

