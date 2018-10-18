×
The Latest: MLB wraps up probe of incident involving Astros

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    18 Oct 2018, 01:37 IST
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Latest on an MLB investigation of an Astros employee seen taking photos or video near Cleveland's dugout (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Major League Baseball says an investigation has concluded that a Houston Astros employee seen taking photos or video near Cleveland's dugout during Game 3 of the AL Division Series was merely monitoring the field to ensure the Indians weren't violating any rules.

MLB issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying it considers the matter closed.

The defending champions came under scrutiny after Cleveland filed a complaint about a man associated with Houston attempting to photograph or video the Indians' dugout last week.

___

1:30 p.m.

Two people familiar with the situation say the Houston Astros attempted to get a second person next to Cleveland's dugout during Game 3 of the AL Division Series after another man was removed earlier by security for taking pictures with his cellphone.

The second person tried to gain access to the field photographer's pit but was turned away, said the people who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The Indians have filed a complaint with Major League Baseball, which is investigating Houston's actions.

The same man, who had been issued a credential before the Oct. 8 game in Cleveland, was removed from an area near Boston's dugout for taking photos during Game 1 of the ALCS on Saturday.

The Red Sox had been warned before their series-opening game, the AP was told by the people.

The Indians were concerned the man was attempting to view scouting reports Cleveland had on Houston's players, one person said.

