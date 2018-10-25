×
The Latest: Rain clears at Fenway, warmups under rainbow

Associated Press
NEWS
News
25 Oct 2018, 03:10 IST
AP Image

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

A giant rainbow has appeared over Fenway Park, stretching from end to end. It's so big and gorgeous that Red Sox players stopped to marvel at it during warmups before Game 2 of the World Series.

Fenway DJ TJ Connelly noticed, too, playing the Rolling Stones' "She's A Rainbow " for fans as they entered the park. Many people walking in stopped to take pictures.

There was rain in the late afternoon that threatened to cancel batting practice for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston for the second straight day. But it cleared up in time for workouts.

There were three rainbows over Fenway before the opener Tuesday, but none that rivaled this spectacular show.

___

4:55 p.m.

The Red Sox made one change to their starting batting order after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series opener, inserting Christian Vazquez at catcher for Game 2 in place of Sandy Leon.

Boston manager Alex Cora dropped the catcher's spot one slot to ninth on Wednesday night, raising center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to eighth.

The Dodgers didn't change their lineup.

David Price starts on the mound for the Red Sox and Hyun-Jin Ryu for the Dodgers. This marks just the third World Series in which both starting pitchers in the first two games are lefties, after 1963 and 1973.

In the opener, the Dodgers became the first team to start nine right-handed hitters in a Series game, none switch-hitters.

Second baseman Brian Dozier leads off for the Dodgers, followed by third baseman Justin Turner, first baseman David Freese, shortstop Manny Machado, left fielder Chris Taylor, designated hitter Matt Kemp, center fielder Enrique Hernandez, right fielder Yasiel Puig and catcher Austin Barnes.

Right fielder Mookie Betts hits leadoff for Boston, followed by left fielder Andrew Benintendi, first baseman Steve Pearce, designated hitter J.D. Martinez, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers, second baseman Ian Kinsler, Vazquez and Bradley.

Roberts had Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy and Joc Pederson on the bench.

