×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

The Latest: Roberts says he discussed Trump tweet with team

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    29 Oct 2018, 04:38 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he talked to his players and coaching staff about President Donald Trump's tweet criticizing Roberts for taking Rich Hill out of Saturday's Game 4 but that he hasn't thought much about it beyond that.

Los Angeles trails 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and is trying to avoid seeing another team celebrate a championship at its own park. Houston won last year's World Series here in seven games.

"I'm focused on winning today. So I really don't have too much bandwidth to kind of really take in all the criticism," Roberts said. "I think that there's a lot of thoughts and opinions that people don't have all the information, which is commonplace these days and cultivate opinions and give out there. So I think for me it's noise."

___

2:53 p.m.

Cody Bellinger is on the bench for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series.

His left-handed bat has been replaced in the lineup by Enrique Hernandez, who will hit third and play center field on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox.

First baseman David Freese leads off again for the Dodgers, who face elimination trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven Series.

Third baseman Justin Turner hits second, followed by Hernandez, shortstop Manny Machado in the cleanup spot and left-handed-hitting second baseman Max Muncy.

Right fielder Yasiel Puig, who hit a three-run homer in Game 4, bats sixth. Left fielder Chris Taylor hits seventh, catcher Austin Barnes is eighth and left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw bats ninth.

The Red Sox made one change to their lineup: Rafael Devers starts at third base instead of Eduardo Nunez.

Center fielder Mookie Betts leads off, followed by left-handed-hitting Andrew Benintendi in left field, first baseman Steve Pearce and right fielder J.D. Martinez in the cleanup spot.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts bats fifth, second baseman Brock Holt brings his left-handed bat to the sixth spot, with Devers seventh, catcher Christian Vazquez eighth and left-handed starter David Price in the ninth spot.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Trump assails Roberts' moves in Dodgers' 9-6 loss to Red Sox
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Barrett picked as umpire crew chief for Series
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Pederson leads off as LA gets lefties in lineup
RELATED STORY
Beloved in Boston, Roberts returns for World Series with LA
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Boston takes 2-0 World Series lead with 4-2 win
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Hinch: Sign-stealing 'bigger than 1 team or 2'
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Harper wins Home Run Derby at Nationals Park
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Red Sox come out swinging, beat Dodgers 8-4
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Red Sox take commanding 3-1 Series lead over LA
RELATED STORY
Donald Trump criticises Dodgers manager Roberts
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us