In 2018, the story of a 10-year-old girl from Pennyslavania deeply moved the MLB team New York Yankees.

Cassidy Slater shared her story about being bullied by her classmates on her Facebook page, which quickly went viral. It was taken down by Facebook as Cassidy was underage at the time. Her mother later shared the story on her page, which caused several people to reach out to Cassidy and provide her with support.

In the video Cassidy wrote:

"My name is Cassidy. I am 10 years old. I go to John Adams Elementary School. I am in 4th grade. I started getting bullied in 1st grade. One day during Recess A group of kids grabbed my purse off of a teacher, and spit on it.. and me..

"The group of kids always come up to me during Recess, trying to fight me. They hit me, kicked me, pulled my hair, pushed me, stepped on me, spit on me…

"Kids don’t even want to go near me. Whenever I sit at a lunch table, the kids get up. They threaten to kill me, and they tell me to kill myself. They also spilt milk all over my jacket. They also call me names. There’s 4 of them and only 1 of me.

"The principal doesn’t do anything. I feel so alone, I feel like I have no one. It hurts. This is my story… Stop Bullying! Not just for me for other kids too. Please share my story!

The Yankees responded to Cassidy's video with a video that is sure to melt even their haters. Members of the team gathered and made a video to show their solidarity with the 10-year-old.

"We want you to know that you are not alone. We have your back!"- The Yankees wrote. "We may be older than you, we may be taller than you, but we want you to know that we look up to you."

The Yankees' helped inspire Cassidy and supported her during a very difficult time

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees is greeted in the dougout after hitting a two run home run in the 10th inning against the Chicago White Sox - August 7, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Cassidy's story deeply moved the MLB team. C.C. Sabathia sent her a personal message in the video that read:

"Dear Cassidy. My name is CC Sabathia and I play baseball for the New York Yankees. My teammates and I wanted you to know that we care about you.

"We know sharing your story must have been difficult but you showed courage and strength and inspired us to reach out to you. We may be older than you, we may be taller than you, but we want you to know that we look up to you."

"You are not alone! Count the New York Yankees among your friends! You can sit next to us at lunch anytime!!! In fact, we are saving a seat for you at our lunch table in the clubhouse. Bullying is WRONG. We won’t stand for it!

"No one should ever be made to fell bad about who they are. We need to care for each other. There are 25 of us on this team! And we all got your back!!!!"

New York Yankees @Yankees



facebook.com/jenn.slater.9/… Hey Cassidy - we saw the video you made and from all of us here at the New York Yankees, we want you to know that you are not alone. We have your back! Hey Cassidy - we saw the video you made and from all of us here at the New York Yankees, we want you to know that you are not alone. We have your back! facebook.com/jenn.slater.9/… https://t.co/V2EeuJ1YmW

Cassidy's family was deeply moved by the support they received after the team came up with their response video. The little girl became a lot more confident in being able to stand up against her bullies. The school authorities took steps to ensure that the bullying stopped.

Poll : 0 votes