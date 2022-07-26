"This is giving me ptsd of the lockout" "Massive fail for all involved" - Fans react to MLB Players' Association rejecting league's "final" international draft proposal

As the trade deadline approaches, the MLB Players Association and the owners are expected to reach a deal on a few things. The primary aspect of the deal is regarding the international draft and the qualifying offer.

Offered by the owners, the initial proposal was for them to take away the qualifying offer and replace it with an international draft. The qualifying offer is a one-year deal offered to players who have played, at least, six years in the majors. However, if a team does offer this to a player, they lose their draft pick for next season.

Many from the Dominican Republic, among other Central American countries, heavily opposed the international draft proposal. This was mainly because adding a draft would greatly impact player development in those countries. However, many do think a draft would be necessary for these countries.

It was just announced that the Players Association and the owners did not reach an agreement on this proposal. This means that the qualifying offer stays in place, and there will be no international draft.

Tensions are still at an all-time high between the Players Association and the owners. Just this past offseason, the infamous lockout took place. This caused the MLB season to be pushed back. There have been many controversies between the two parties.

After seeing this tweet, many fans went into straight panic mode, nervous about another lockout or strike. A lockout hurts the fans of the sport the worst because it puts them into a frenzy.

MLB insider Jeff Passan broke the news on Twitter. The words he chose in his tweet were very similar to those he used during the lockout this past winter.

The last thing anyone wants is another lockout, although it currently seems unlikely. Last year's lockout was horrible. At least it was not in the middle of the season like in 1994.

The 1994 MLB lockout was an absolute nightmare

SEATTLE AT ATHLETICS

On August 12, 1994, right when playoff races started to heat up, everything stopped. Major League Baseball players went on strike, and the season was ultimately canceled. The 1994 season has been the only season since 1903 that did not have a World Series. However, it has been rumored that it could have been the New York Yankees and the Montreal Expos in the World Series.

This would be a hellish scenario if it were to happen today. Hopefully, we will never see something the likes of this ever again.

