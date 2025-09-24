Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Taylor Ward, Cal Raleigh, and more for September 24, 2025

We’re deep into the final stretch of the season, and power bats are heating up at the right time. With playoff races tightening, every swing carries more weight, not just for teams, but also for bettors and fantasy players looking for value.

Tonight’s slate offers some intriguing home run opportunities, and one veteran slugger in Houston has the right matchup to do damage against a struggling arm.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Kyle Schwarber (+266)

Kyle Schwarber keeps doing what Kyle Schwarber does best, mashing baseballs out of the park. The Phillies slugger just homered again Tuesday against Miami, bringing his season total to 54, and now he gets a lefty in Ryan Weathers, who doesn’t have the stuff to overpower him.

Schwarber has shown he’s no longer just a platoon bat; his power plays against both sides, and with his patience forcing pitchers into mistakes, he rarely misses when he gets something middle-in.

Sitting at 130 RBI and over 100 runs scored, Schwarber is the definition of an elite run producer, and tonight’s matchup lines up perfectly for him to add another moonshot to his already massive total. At +266, this is a power bat in peak form.

#4. Taylor Ward (+428)

Taylor Ward has been on one of the hotter power streaks in baseball, and it’s starting to feel like he’s heating up at the perfect time.

The Angels outfielder launched another solo shot over the weekend, giving him four homers in his last six games, and he now sits at 35 on the season with 102 RBI.

With his swing path geared for damage on fastballs and hanging breaking balls, Kolek’s margin for error shrinks dramatically against a locked-in Ward. Given his current rhythm at the plate, Ward feels like a sneaky but dangerous play to keep the home run streak alive.

Christian Walker hasn’t had his most powerful season, but he’s still a dangerous bat against mistake pitches, and tonight he gets a hittable matchup.

Facing Yankees righty Luis Severino (7-11, 4.72 ERA), Walker has the kind of pull-side power that plays well against a pitcher who’s been vulnerable to hard contact all year.

While Walker’s season line sits at .234 with 23 homers and 82 RBI, he remains a steady middle-of-the-order threat and has the track record to take advantage if Severino leaves pitches up.

#2. Nick Kurtz (+274)

Nick Kurtz has quickly proven he belongs among MLB’s most feared young sluggers, and he just keeps flashing that effortless power. The 22-year-old first baseman went deep again Friday, lifting a solo shot in a tight win over the Pirates, giving him 33 homers on the season.

Today, he’ll be tested by Hunter Brown, who has been one of the AL’s most consistent arms with a sharp 2.30 ERA. But Kurtz has shown he can handle elite pitching, even against frontline starters.

With his combination of patience and pop, Kurtz offers sneaky upside in what looks like a tougher matchup on paper.

#1. Cal Raleigh (+189)

Cal Raleigh has been the backbone of Seattle’s power game all season, and he just keeps finding ways to deliver big swings in clutch spots.

The Mariners catcher went deep again on Sunday, his second long ball in three games, and he’s now up to 58 homers on the year with 121 RBI.

What makes Raleigh even more appealing today is the matchup; he’ll face Tanner Gordon, who has struggled mightily with a 6.00 ERA and a tendency to give up the long ball when behind in counts.

Raleigh has been crushing right-handed pitching all season, pairing his patient approach with some of the league’s best barrel rates, and with the way he’s locked in right now, another big fly feels well within reach. Raleigh has all the momentum to keep his hot streak rolling.

