Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Paul Skenes, Garrett Crochet, and more for September 24, 2025

The strikeout stage is set today with fireballers and finesse artists ready to test hitters’ patience, and bettors’ nerves. Paul Skenes brings his rookie swagger, Hunter Greene follows fresh off a one-hit shutout, and Jacob deGrom still commands respect every time he takes the mound.

Dylan Cease enters with strikeout stuff despite shaky results, while Garrett Crochet has quietly turned himself into one of baseball’s nastiest left-handers. With a mix of proven dominance and high-upside volatility, today’s strikeout props for September 24 deliver a perfect blend of safe bets and bold calls.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Paul Skenes: Over 6.5 (-150)

Paul Skenes has been everything the Pirates could’ve hoped for, showcasing both dominance and poise on the mound.

His strikeout ability has been remarkably consistent, and even in outings where he doesn’t pitch deep, like his most recent start against the Cubs, where he lasted just 3.2 innings, he still managed to fan six batters. That’s the kind of floor that makes his props so appealing.

Facing the Reds, Skenes’ overpowering fastball and swing-and-miss secondaries put him in a prime spot to clear the 6.5 mark.

#4. Dylan Cease: Over 5.5 (-142)

Dylan Cease hasn’t had the smoothest ride this season, carrying an 8-12 record with a 4.64 ERA, but his ability to generate strikeouts remains elite.

Through 163 innings, Cease has piled up 207 Ks, translating to an impressive 11.4 K/9, the kind of rate that always keeps him in play for props like this.

His recent stretch has been steady, logging strikeout totals of 6, 6, 5, and 7 across his last four outings, showing that even when he gives up runs, the strikeouts tend to follow.

The 5.5 line gives a bit of cushion, making the over appealing, especially since he’s cleared or come close in four straight starts.

#3. Hunter Greene: Over 7.5 (-147)

Hunter Greene continues to remind the league why he’s one of the most electric young arms in baseball. The flamethrower has racked up 125 strikeouts across just 101.2 innings this season, good for an elite 11.1 K/9 rate.

His overpowering fastball-slider combo was on full display in his last outing against the Cubs, where he spun a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts over nine innings.

Greene hasn’t just been dominant in flashes; he’s consistently missing bats, with his WHIP sitting at a tidy 0.92.

Against the Pirates, Greene is positioned to rack up another big number. The 7.5 line might look a little steep on the surface, but given his stuff, command, and recent form, the over feels like the sharp play here.

#2. Jacob deGrom: Over 5.5 (-161) – Safest Pick of the Day

Jacob deGrom hasn’t been flawless since returning from injury, but he remains one of the most reliable arms when it comes to strikeouts. The Rangers’ ace carries a 12-8 record with a 3.01 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 177 strikeouts across 167.2 innings, good for a steady 9.5 K/9.

Even in his last outing, where he was tagged for five runs by Houston, deGrom still punched out six batters in just five frames, proving that his strikeout stuff plays even when he doesn’t have his sharpest command.

Against the Twins, who have had stretches of swing-and-miss tendencies throughout the season, deGrom is in a favorable position to clear this modest 5.5 line.

#1. Garrett Crochet: Over 6.5 (+105) – Bold Prediction of the Day

Crochet has been a strikeout machine all season, racking up 249 punchouts in 197.1 innings with an elite 11.4 K/9.

He’s been especially dominant of late, piling up 9, 12, 10, 7, 11, and 8 strikeouts in six of his last seven starts, with only one slip-up at 4 Ks.

His combination of power from the left side and a devastating changeup has kept hitters off balance, and his 1.05 WHIP shows how efficiently he’s working through lineups.

Facing the Blue Jays, Crochet’s strikeout ceiling is right back in play. At plus money for a line of 6.5, this is a bold but highly appealing spot to back him.

