Too soon? Fans find Red Sox division title banner in street

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    20 Sep 2018, 03:45 IST
AP Image

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have not clinched this year's American League East division championship, but a banner marking the accomplishment has already been accidentally unveiled.

Boston-area friends Louie Iacuzzi, James Amaral and Randy Baldasarri say they found the banner on a road Monday morning after it apparently fell off a delivery truck in Somerville, Massachusetts.

But the trio held onto the banner for two days, hoping they'd be rewarded with game tickets or a chance to meet their favorite players.

Instead, the Boston Globe reports , the men brought the banner to Fenway Park Wednesday afternoon and returned empty handed.

Iacuzzi said he always intended to return the banner and rejected accusations he stole it.

The team can clinch the division if they defeat the New York Yankees Wednesday night.

Contact Us Advertise with Us