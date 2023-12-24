Top 10 MLB prospects to look out for in the upcoming season

The 2023 offseason has been fruitful to some while it has been painful for many, but the characteristic point is to assess which ballclub will produce the breakout taken next season. Looking into 2024, there are some amazing MLB prospects on the horizon whom the fans would be itching to witness on the diamond.

Here is a list of the top 10 MLB prospects to look out for in the 2024 season

#1, Sebastian Walcott, Texas Rangers

Seventeen-year-old Sebastian Walcott signed a $3.2 million contract with Texas in January after being recruited out of the Bahamas. He's impressive.

At the moment, his power is above average, but over time, he is expected to reach plus power. The roar that comes from his barrel indicates that his bat speed has outstanding exit velocity.

#2, Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

Even though Caminero's movements are noisier, his high bat speed and athleticism help him stay on schedule. He uses a significant leg kick and barrel tip in his load.

Caminero, who is 20 years old, has an impressive physical build and is already achieving exceptional exit velocities, with a max exit velocity of 114 mph and a 90th percentile exit velocity of 111 mph. Among eligible MLB batters, his 90th-percentile exit velocity would place him in the top five.

#3, Matt Shaw, Chicago Cubs

The Cubs selected Matt Shaw at No. 13 out of the University of Maryland in the draft this summer. Since then, he has advanced three spots in the batting order, slashing a combined 0.398/.441/.678 with 127 plate appearances, seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 22 RBIs. He also stole 12 bases in 14 tries. He swiftly reached Double-A because of how advanced his approach is at the plate.

#4, Noah Schultz, Chicago White Sox

Left-handed hitters had little chance of making contact with Noah Schultz's wipeout slider, even when they anticipated it. The fastball of the left-hander has a high spin rate, late life, and explosion in the strike zone, sitting in the mid-1990s. When his changeup is activated, it flashes a solid-average fade. A very intriguing prospect, Schultz has a wide reach and an arm angle.

#5 Jackson Chourio (Milwaukee Brewers)

In his first season playing baseball in the United States, Jackson Chourio did not waste any time. His 2022 Double-A debut at the age of 18 came about as a result of his dominance in the Low-A and High-A ranks following his impressive DSL performance in 2021.

Notwithstanding being the youngest player in the league, the Brewers' top prospect steadily gained confidence in Double-A, turning in outstanding results. He signed the most massive contract by a rookie with the Brewers in the MLB.

#6, Samuel Basallo, Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo is another example of how Baltimore has developed lefty hitters better than any other team in recent years. His exit velocity is outstanding, and he consistently makes sweet-spot contact when hitting. His powerful forearms and hands can produce a great deal of raw power. In addition, he will draw walks with his patient approach at the plate.

#7, Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks

Jordan Lawlar's game has an amazing blend of projection and polish. There's always room for improvement, but his exceptional athleticism and high offensive floor offer him a strong chance to be an everyday shortstop at the highest level.

With the potential to be an All-Star, there may be similarities to Trea Turner if he can generate 20 home runs in the major leagues.

#8, Emmanuel Rodriguez, Minnesota Twins

Emmanuel Rodriguez can inflict damage to all fields, and his strength justifies a rating of 60. He regularly makes hard contact and produces excellent backspin. With a good arm, he can play all three outfield spots at a defensive grade that is almost average.

#9, Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes, who had one of the strongest collegiate arms seen in a while, ought to dominate the minor league ranks and rarely need to waste shots at lesser levels. Given his borderline great command of two 70-grade pitches, it is debatable whether the majority of his development could occur at the major league level, even though he will need some seasoning in the minors.

#10, Edwin Arroyo, Cincinnati Reds

Edwin Arroyo is another excellent infield prospect coming up through the Reds' farm system. He can play both shortstop and second base, and he is an above-average infielder.

He has excellent instincts, deft hands and quick feet. He has excellent groundball angles and a powerful arm that he uses when throwing from different angles and deep in the hole. He is a line-drive hitter with average home run power who sprays his hits from gap to gap. He had stolen 28 bases in 35 attempts in 2023.

