Top 3 Japanese talents who could mirror Shohei Ohtani & Yoshinobu Yamamoto's path to lucrative MLB contracts

Japan has a long-standing relationship with the MLB dating back to the era of Brook Robinson and Roberto Clemente.

In 1964, the first Japanese star, Masanori Murakami, made his professional MLB debut with the San Francisco Giants against the Santa Barbara Dodgers. Since then, many Japanese stars like Hideki Matsui, Ichiro Suzuki and Mashiro Tanaka have brought Japan's baseball passion to the U.S.

Some of the most prominent names coming out of Japan are Yu Darvish, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Darvish signed a six-year deal worth $108 million with the San Diego Padres.

Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani, signed a 10-year contract worth $700 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers, becoming the highest contract holder across sports. Meanwhile, the young Yoshinobu Yamamoto will join Ohtani in 2024 with a 12-year deal worth $325 million.

After seeing these nine-figure numbers, fans are eager to know about the next generation of Japanese stars who could follow in their footsteps and arrive in the MLB:

Top upcoming Japanese stars who could carry the legacy

#1 Munetaka Murakami

Munetaka Murakami, the third baseman for the Yakult Swallows, made history in the NPB by breaking Sadaharu Oh’s single-season home run record, with 56 homers in 2022. He also became the youngest Triple Crown winner in league history.

Over the last five seasons, the 23-year-old Japanese star has maintained an average of 35 home runs with strong on-base skills, walking more than 15% last season alone.

Murakami signed a three-year deal with the Swallows in December, which guarantees that he will be posted after the 2025 season, as the MLB’s international amateur free-agent guidelines will no longer apply to him.

#2 Roki Sasaki

Roki Sakaki is a rising baseball star from Japan who recently made history by throwing the country's first perfect game in 28 years during his first start in 2022.

This 22-year-old pitcher for Chiba Lotte Marines is known for his impressive 90 miles per hour fastball and incredible forkball, which has helped him strike out almost 34% of batters at the professional level while only walking 5%.

Compared to other MLB players, Sakaki's 29% margin would rank him second in 2023, only behind Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves. Although Sakaki has expressed interest in playing in the MLB, the Mariners have not posted him yet, and it may not happen until 2026 when he will be exempt from MLB rules.

#3 Shunpeita Yamashita

The Orix Buffaloes produced Shohei Ohtani, who's now valued at $700 million in the MLB. They may have discovered another gem in the form of Shunpeita Yamashita.

Yamashita is a 21-year-old Japanese star with a strong 6-foot-2 physique. He throws with a truncated arm action, which is popularized by Lucas Giolito and Shane Bieber. Last season, he pitched a career-high 95 innings, striking out 26.4% of the batters, giving less than 8% walk.

There are rumors that Yamashita may be the successor of Sakaki and could even continue Ohtani’s legacy in he MLB.

