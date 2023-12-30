Top 5 Los Angeles Dodgers moments of 2023 ft. Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and more

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been struggling in the postseason since last claiming the Fall Classic in the COVID-ridden season of 2020. The 2023 season saw lots of ups and downs for the Dodger clan. Losing their shortstop Gavin Lux during spring training heavily impaired the infield. Mookie had to step in sometimes, and Jayson Heyward had to take his place in the outfield.

The Dodgers had plenty to showcase in the recently concluded season, and Los Angeles spent a busy offseason leading up to their NLDS exit against the Arizona Diamondbacks. But the season wasn't a lost cause since their star players provided many highlight reels this season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It’s safe to say that the Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2023-2024 MLB offseason" - sportskeeda_mlb

Top 5 Los Angeles Dodgers moments in the 2023 season

#1 Winning 100 games in the regular season

Reaching 100 game wins is a difficult feat. However, winning the World Series was not the season's objective. That's why it wasn't what they anticipated to be the pivotal moment.

But barring that NLDS exit, raking up over 100 wins consistently over 3-4 seasons in a highly competitive division is not easy. Do the Dodgers have what it takes to carry on the positive momentum of a division win into the postseason next season?

#2 Clinching the NL West division

In the past 11 seasons, Los Angeles has clinched the NL West division 10 times, with the Giants being the only exception, winning it in 2021. The Dodgers have commanded authority in the division as they have raked in over 100 wins in four seasons. LA clinched their 2023 division title in style after maintaining a 0.617 win percentage in the season.

Expand Tweet

#3 Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman coming in big during regular-season clutch games

Mookie Betts leads off the hitting lineup for LA, followed by Freddie Freeman, who became the two great clutch hitters for the Dodgers in the 2023 season. Against All-Star Zac Gallen, Betts and Freeman had a chance to win. But on the first pitch he saw, Betts grounded into a fielder's choice.

The threat was finally over when Freeman struck out, looking at a 3-2 curveball. The Dodgers relied heavily on Betts and Freeman during the regular season. But they struggled in the postseason, going just 1-for-21. As a result, the two stars will have a challenging winter ahead of them. Raking in regular-season wins is usual practice for the Dodgers, crediting their top two hitters.

#4 A successful offseason that saw the Dodgers sign the highly coveted Japanese duo

Los Angeles signed a 12-year, $325 million contract with Japanese ace pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, solidifying their dominance in the MLB offseason. In terms of total compensation awarded to a pitcher, it's the most significant contract ever.

The agreement was reached less than two weeks after the Dodgers used a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract to sign Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani.

Also, Los Angeles signed ace Tyler Glasnow to a five-year, $135 million agreement. They acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays between signing the two Japanese stars. The Dodgers have paid over $1.1 billion since December 9 to bring in Ohtani, Glasnow and Yamamoto.

Expand Tweet

#5 James Outman and Bobby Miller coming in big during the regular season

Bobby Miller was highly anticipated because he was considered the organization's top pitching prospect. Despite a challenging postseason debut, the right-hander proved to be one of the best choices in the rotation despite getting temporarily injured. Conversely, James Outman didn't have the same fanfare.

Outman wasn't even expected to be on the Opening Day roster until Gavin Lux suffered a devastating knee injury that ended his season. Making the most of his chance, the 25-year-old center fielder will now play a significant role on the team going into the next season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.