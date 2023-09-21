Alek Manoah's disastrous season has come to an end, for better or worse. According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, the Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher has been receiving multiple injections in his right throwing arm over the past few weeks, with the intention of reducing inflammation and discomfort for the 25-year-old.

It's a concerning update for the 2022 Cy Young Award finalist. However, after several medical visits, doctors have ruled out any structural damage. The extensive series of examinations that Alek Manaoh has undergone has ruled out any muscle or ligament damage.

It's been a difficult and downright confusing season for Manoah, who struggled mightily. While his performances have left much to be desired, there have been multiple reports of frustration surrounding the team's decision to demote the starter to the minor leagues.

The recent update surrounding Manoah's injections, as well as his season coming to an end has led to many frustrated fans taking to social media to rip into the injured star. Certain Toronto Blue Jays fans have grown apart from their young starter given reports of him not reporting to Triple-A Buffalo after being demoted.

Alek Manoah has been nowhere near the pitcher he was last year

As a 24-year-old in 2022, Manoah posted a 16-7 record with a dazzling 2.24 ERA and 180 strikeouts, earning his first All-Star selection. He looked like he was on track to become the next superstar pitcher. However, things have gone off the rails.

Manoah has been among the worst starting pitchers this season, resulting in the Toronto Blue Jays limiting him to 87.1 innings. He has a 3-9 record with a poor 5.87 ERA and 79 strikeouts.

There is a chance that a full offseason to reflect and recover will allow the young pitcher an opportunity to reset and rediscover his form. However, it won't be easy.