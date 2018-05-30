Torres provides Yankees with walk-off win over Astros
The New York Yankees rallied to beat the Houston Astros in MLB, with Gleyber Torres the hero.
Gleyber Torres provided the New York Yankees with a walk-off win in MLB on Tuesday.
Torres drove in Miguel Andujar with an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th to give New York a 6-5 win over the Houston Astros. Torres also knocked in a run in the second.
The Yankees trailed Houston 5-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth. But Brett Gardner hit a two-run homer with one out in the frame to force extra innings.
New York starter CC Sabathia allowed five runs, three earned, and eight hits in five innings on the mound. The Yankees bullpen combined for five scoreless innings of relief. Closer Aroldis Chapman picked up the win.
Gardner drove in three runs and registered four hits in the game. Aaron Judge also hit a home run.
The win moved the Yankees to 34-17 this year. The Astros fell to 35-21.
Extraordinary is becoming routine for @TorresGleyber. pic.twitter.com/ukIs8SmUYB— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 30, 2018
CLASSY KINSLER
Second baseman Ian Kinsler was three for three with three RBIs and three runs scored in the Angels' 9-2 win over the Tigers. He also walked.
Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera belted two home runs and recorded three RBIs against the Braves.
FARMER FAILURE
Tigers reliever Buck Farmer allowed three earned runs in his one inning of work against the Angels.
Tommy Pham went 0 for five with two strikeouts in the Cardinals' 6-1 win over the Brewers.
SUPER SCHWARBER
Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber ripped a line drive off the right-field foul pole for a home run in the top of the eighth.
Sound on. #DONG pic.twitter.com/6vjAsmU5hP— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 30, 2018
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland Indians 7-3 Chicago White Sox
Washington Nationals 3-2 Baltimore Orioles
New York Yankees 6-5 Houston Astros
Chicago Cubs 8-6 Pittsburgh Pirates
Boston Red Sox 8-3 Toronto Blue Jays
Los Angeles Angels 9-2 Detroit Tigers
Atlanta Braves 7-6 New York Mets
St Louis Cardinals 6-1 Milwaukee Brewers
Kansas City Royals 2-1 Minnesota Twins
Colorado Rockies 11-4 San Francisco Giants
Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 Cincinnati Reds
Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Oakland Athletics
Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 Los Angeles Dodgers
San Diego Padres 9-5 Miami Marlins
Texas Rangers 9-5 Seattle Mariners
CARDINALS AT BREWERS
The Cardinals and Brewers will meet in the rubber match of their three-game series Wednesday. Both teams enter the game hot. St Louis have won three of their last four, while Milwaukee have tallied victories in four of their last five games. Alex Reyes, who missed all of 2017 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, will start for the Cardinals and make his season debut. Junior Guerra will take the mound for the Brewers.