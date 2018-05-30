Torres provides Yankees with walk-off win over Astros

Gleyber Torres provided the New York Yankees with a walk-off win in MLB on Tuesday.

Torres drove in Miguel Andujar with an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th to give New York a 6-5 win over the Houston Astros. Torres also knocked in a run in the second.

The Yankees trailed Houston 5-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth. But Brett Gardner hit a two-run homer with one out in the frame to force extra innings.

New York starter CC Sabathia allowed five runs, three earned, and eight hits in five innings on the mound. The Yankees bullpen combined for five scoreless innings of relief. Closer Aroldis Chapman picked up the win.

Gardner drove in three runs and registered four hits in the game. Aaron Judge also hit a home run.

The win moved the Yankees to 34-17 this year. The Astros fell to 35-21.

CLASSY KINSLER

Second baseman Ian Kinsler was three for three with three RBIs and three runs scored in the Angels' 9-2 win over the Tigers. He also walked.

Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera belted two home runs and recorded three RBIs against the Braves.

FARMER FAILURE

Tigers reliever Buck Farmer allowed three earned runs in his one inning of work against the Angels.

Tommy Pham went 0 for five with two strikeouts in the Cardinals' 6-1 win over the Brewers.

SUPER SCHWARBER

Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber ripped a line drive off the right-field foul pole for a home run in the top of the eighth.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland Indians 7-3 Chicago White Sox

Washington Nationals 3-2 Baltimore Orioles

New York Yankees 6-5 Houston Astros

Chicago Cubs 8-6 Pittsburgh Pirates

Boston Red Sox 8-3 Toronto Blue Jays

Los Angeles Angels 9-2 Detroit Tigers

Atlanta Braves 7-6 New York Mets

St Louis Cardinals 6-1 Milwaukee Brewers

Kansas City Royals 2-1 Minnesota Twins

Colorado Rockies 11-4 San Francisco Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 Cincinnati Reds

Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Oakland Athletics

Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 Los Angeles Dodgers

San Diego Padres 9-5 Miami Marlins

Texas Rangers 9-5 Seattle Mariners

CARDINALS AT BREWERS

The Cardinals and Brewers will meet in the rubber match of their three-game series Wednesday. Both teams enter the game hot. St Louis have won three of their last four, while Milwaukee have tallied victories in four of their last five games. Alex Reyes, who missed all of 2017 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, will start for the Cardinals and make his season debut. Junior Guerra will take the mound for the Brewers.