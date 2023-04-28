Pitcher Trevor Bauer provided a thorough analysis of his views on the Houston Astros' sign-stealing issue in an essay that was published in The Players' Tribune in 2020. Bauer, a steadfast opponent of the Astros, said that he wished his accusations concerning Houston's conduct in 2018 could be disproved.

Bauer likened the deceitful Astros to the worst MLB cheats (1919 Chicago Black Sox). He said that the Astros pitchers were using an illegal chemical to boost their spin rates at the time, and claimed that Houston's antics made for one of the largest blots on baseball's reputation.

"Personally I think that what’s going on in baseball now is up there with the Black Sox scandal, and that it will be talked about forever—more so than steroids," Bauer wrote. "Like the steroid era, you can say what you want about it, but steroids weren’t really illegal at the time."

"The sign-stealing that was going on in Houston, though, was blatantly illegal. And with the rules that were implemented last year and the year before — that, by the way, were then still broken — it was very clear."

Since the conclusion of the 2019 season, stories about the team's illegal sign-stealing scheme have dominated baseball conversations. The 2017–18 regular season and postseason cheating by Houston was described in a nine-page report by Commissioner Rob Manfred. Manager AJ Hinch of the Astros and general manager Jeff Luhnow were placed on indefinite leave by Manfred.

Trevor Bauer - One of MLB's most intense players

One of baseball's most aggressive players, Bauer is frequently criticized for his blunt demeanor with teammates as well as his persona on social media.

Here is what he had to say about it:

"Not just for the game, but also for the guys who play it. I’m one of them, and I want to know that when I’m competing, everything is fair and honest."

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

Trevor Bauer is currently a pitcher for Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).

