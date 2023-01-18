In 2019, Trevor Bauer pitched eight innings of four-hit, one-run baseball to help the Cleveland Indians defeat the Houston Astros 2-1. In the defeat, Alex Bregman went 0-for-3 with a walk, which prompted Bauer to engage in some taunting on social media.

Bauer enjoyed poking fun at Bregman after ’dominating' him on the mound.

Bauer posted a video message saying:

"What's up little buddy? Did I dominate you last night?"

Bregman said that he didn't believe the outing should be described as "dominating.”

"Alex Bregman responds to @BauerOutage Tweet from last night" – Brian McTaggart

Right now, Bauer is an unsigned free agent.

Trevor Bauer once issued a challenge to Alex Bregman

Bauer has participated in Major League Baseball (MLB) games with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians and Arizona Diamondbacks. He once challenged Bregman.

Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) @BauerOutage NEW OFFSEASON INITIATIVE: I will pay for a full @drivelinebases hitting assessment and 4 weeks of training for the first 10 current affiliate ball hitters or ex big leaguers with 6.9+ years of service who are willing to come take live at bats against me this off season. NEW OFFSEASON INITIATIVE: I will pay for a full @drivelinebases hitting assessment and 4 weeks of training for the first 10 current affiliate ball hitters or ex big leaguers with 6.9+ years of service who are willing to come take live at bats against me this off season. https://t.co/tssLF7Qu9c

"NEW OFFSEASON INITIATIVE: I will pay for a full @drivelinebases hitting assessment and 4 weeks of training for the first 10 current affiliate ball hitters or ex big leaguers with 6.9+ years of service who are willing to come take live at bats against me this off season." – Trevor Bauer

Bauer, a free agent following the 2020 campaign, agreed to a three-year deal with the Dodgers in February 2021. He finished the season as the league leader in innings pitched and strikeouts until July 2, but MLB placed him on administrative leave for the remainder of the year as they looked into sexual assault claims made against him. The investigation lasted into the following year.

Houston Astros World Series Parade

Bregman debuted in the MLB in 2016. He began the year as the youngest player on Team USA, which took home the gold in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He finished the year by helping the Astros win the 2017 World Series.

He led the American League in doubles in 2018 and was awarded MVP of the MLB All-Star Game. He was an All-Star once more in 2019 and took home the American League Silver Slugger Award at third base while also leading the AL in walks and WAR.

Bregman holds the record for the most runs batted in (47) and postseason home runs (15) ever for a third baseman in baseball history.

Poll : 0 votes