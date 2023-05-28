Trevor May trade destinations: Top 3 Landing Spots for struggling A's pitcher

Trevor May hasn't had a great start to the 2023 MLB season. The Oakland Athletics pitcher has recorded a mere eight strikeouts in 10 innings pitched at an 8.10 ERA across 11 games.

The Athletics have struggled to get things right this campaign and are languishing in fifth place on the AL West table with 10 wins and 44 defeats. Hence, it won't be surprising if Oakland decides to trade May in the next few weeks.

Trevor May landing spots if Oakland Athletics release pitcher

#1. Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals have had a torrid start to the 2023 season. Matt Quatraro's side is fifth in the AL Central with just 15 wins while suffering 38 defeats.

The Royals are in need of a pitcher and could look toward Trevor May. A change in scenery could do wonders for the 33-year-old pitcher, who has struggled with Oakland this season.

#2. Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are fifth in the AL East with 27 wins and 26 defeats. John Schneider's side is still in contention for a playoff berth amid its competitive division.

The Blue Jays will look to strengthen their pitching department in order to make a push for the postseason and May could be an option for the team. The pitcher can be used sparingly and working alongside some high-quality pitchers like Alek Manoah and Chris Bassitt will only boost his confidence.

#3. Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are third in the AL West with 28 wins and 25 defeats. Phil Nevin's side is well in contention for a playoff berth but needs some reinforcements in the pitching unit.

The Angels are on the lookout for a pitcher who can suit their needs and Trevor May falls in that bracket. The veteran can provide some much-needed cover for the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Chase Silseth.

However, there is always a fear that May might not be able to live up to the expectations in Los Angeles.

