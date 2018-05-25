Trout hits 15th HR, Bundy strikes out 14

Mike Trout led the Los Angeles Angels past the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB.

As the Los Angeles Angels won easily over the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 in MLB on Thursday, Mike Trout joined the 15-home run club.

Mookie Betts leads MLB with 16, but Trout is right behind him with the likes of Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and J.D. Martinez, all with 15 respectively.

Trout also stole a base, marking the fourth time he has had a game with a homer and swiped bag this season.

According to ESPN, Trout went 10 straight games without a home run, but he now has three in his last six games, snapping his longest streak without a homer in the last two seasons.

Trout now has a slash line of .292/.444/.619 this season.

BRILLIANT BUNDY

Orioles starting pitcher Dylan Bundy put in work in a 9-3 win over the White Sox. He tossed a complete game, had a career-high 14 strikeouts and only gave up two hits and a walk.

Bundy's 13th strikeout was the 300th of his career as a starter, becoming the fastest Orioles starter to 300 Ks after 53 starts.

POOR PORCELLO

The Red Sox fell to the Rays 6-3 and Rick Porcello did not have a strong game. The right hander lasted 3.2 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

SUAREZ DELIVERS

The Reds barely defeated the Pirates 5-4, but the win was almost a direct result of a Eugenio Suarez grand slam off Pirates starter Ivan Nova.

Good morning, Geno!



How about a Suárez slam to start your day? #RedsCountry pic.twitter.com/6QsRQ7Xjrz — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 24, 2018

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati Reds 5-4 Pittsburgh Pirates

Los Angeles Angels 8-1 Toronto Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles 9-3 Chicago White Sox

Oakland Athletics 4-3 Seattle Mariners

Houston Astros 8-2 Cleveland Indians

Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 Boston Red Sox

Kansas City Royals 8-2 Texas Rangers

New York Mets 5-0 Milwaukee Brewers

ASTROS AT INDIANS

The Astros are coming off an 8-2 win in the first game of a four-game series against the Indians in Cleveland. The Indians will have a healthy Andrew Miller back in their bullpen after he spent two weeks on the disabled list from April 26 to May 10 with a strained left hamstring. Miller did not play Thursday, but in his last two appearances Tuesday and Wednesday against the Cubs, he tossed two scoreless with two hits, two strikeouts and no walks.